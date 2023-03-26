The shortage of skilled workers in Germany is becoming increasingly noticeable, and the calls for an immigration concept for skilled workers are getting louder. However, financial expert and bestselling author Matthias Weik* has little hope that highly qualified experts will come to Germany and rather fears a wave of emigration. In the following guest post he explains why.

The staff shortage in Germany is getting worse. More than half of German companies have difficulties filling vacancies. The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce assumes that around two million jobs will remain vacant in Germany, with over 2.6 million unemployed. The shortage of skilled workers in the German health care system is also getting worse: In 2035, almost 1.8 million vacancies can no longer be filled because there is a lack of qualified staff, according to the forecast by the management consultancy PwC. That would correspond to a bottleneck of 35%. The supply bottleneck is already around 7%.

So Germany urgently needs skilled workers – but global competition has broken out for them. So why should qualified specialists come to Germany?

Why Germany is unattractive for skilled workers

For highly qualified specialists, Germany is currently primarily a country in which there is a climate that is hostile to top performers and which has an internationally uncompetitive tax system. Because the high labor costs make Germany unattractive as a business location not only for employers, but also – due to the resulting low net income – for employees from abroad. Germany already has one of the highest taxes and duties in the world.

Why are other countries financially more attractive for skilled workers?

While the top tax rate in Germany is 42% and already applies to income over EUR 55,961 per year and income from EUR 274,613 per year is taxed at 45%, the situation is fundamentally different in the USA, for example. For example, in the United States, single incomes over $89,075 to $170,000 are taxed at only 24%, incomes over $170,050 to $215,949 are taxed at 32%, over $539,899 are taxed at 35%. The top tax rate of 37% only applies from USD 539,900. Computer scientists in Switzerland and the USA currently earn twice as much or often much more than in Germany with a much lower tax burden.

Why sought-after specialists are leaving Germany instead of immigrating

Today, Germany also offers a significantly poorer research environment than, for example, the USA, Switzerland or Australia – and is also not characterized by entrepreneur and start-up friendliness. Germany is a country with a grueling and insufficiently digitized bureaucracy. When it comes to the digitization of the public service, Germany performs even worse than Greece.

Sought-after specialists not only want the best conditions for themselves, but also for their families. So why should they immigrate to a country that ranks only 43rd on the global crime index and where the proportion of young people without basic school skills is 23.8% according to the Ifo Institute? Where less than 44% of school leaders consider their teachers to be technically and pedagogically competent and where not a single university ranks among the top 49 universities in the world? All of this makes Germany unattractive as a location for sought-after specialists.

Three quarters of emigrants from Germany have a university education

Unfortunately, that’s not all: Which globally sought-after expert intends to immigrate to a country where the health and elderly care system is sewn to the brim and in the future there is a threat of care collapse in hospitals and old people’s homes? A country in which millions of unskilled and low-skilled people have immigrated in recent decades, while hundreds of thousands of highly-skilled people have emigrated – three quarters of emigrants from Germany have a university education.

Germany is currently a country that is becoming more and more expensive compared to its major economic competitors, the USA and China, and is continuously losing its attractiveness and competitiveness, and which is threatened with deindustrialization on an unprecedented scale. A country with dilapidated roads, bridges, rail networks, poor internet connections and unpunctual trains.

A country from which at the end of 2022 not a single one of the 100 most valuable listed companies came from. 62 are from the US, 15 are from China. All European countries together also have 15 companies. Five of them come from France, four from Great Britain, three from Switzerland and one each from Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands. In 2007, 46 of the world‘s 100 largest companies were from Europe, compared to just 32 from the US and just 17 from Asia.

Why should they immigrate to a country where the purchasing power of its currency is gradually disappearing and the savings and pensions of its citizens are being pulverized on a daily basis? In the last five years alone, the euro has lost 14 percent against the US dollar and Swiss franc. Whose currency is rapidly degenerating into a soft currency, while the US dollar remains the undisputed dominant currency on the world market for gas, oil and numerous other goods. For a country with few natural resources like Germany, a weak euro means imported inflation.

Survey confirms: Germany unattractive for foreign skilled workers

It is therefore not surprising that Germany is not considered attractive among foreign skilled workers. Furthermore, skilled workers do not feel particularly comfortable in Germany. According to a survey by the largest global expat network InterNations at the end of 2022, Germany ranks far behind in 42nd out of 52 reported places.

The urgently needed highly and highly qualified specialists will certainly not come to Germany in large numbers. On top of that, well-trained young people will also turn their backs on Germany in the future. On the one hand, Germany is attractive for unskilled and low-skilled people, and on the other hand it is unattractive for highly and highly qualified specialists. Should politics continue to act as before with regard to migration, energy, digitization and education policy and should Germany remain a high-tax country, the problem of the shortage of skilled workers will certainly not be solved.

*Matthias Weik has been dealing with finance for over two decades. With five bestsellers in a row, he has been one of the most reliable bestselling authors in the field of economics and finance for years. On March 29th, 2023, his sixth book “The Reckoning” will be published. Matthias Weik does not describe himself as a pessimist, optimist or even alarmist, but as a realist. More information at: www.matthias-weik.com