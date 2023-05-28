Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

The editors and publisher of “Spiegel” are based in Hamburg. picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Mundl Richard

Business Insider reported exclusively on Wednesday that Steffen Klusmann, editor-in-chief of “Spiegel”, is about to be replaced. The media group confirmed this on Thursday evening. Our research now shows that behind the scenes there was a power struggle at the top of “Spiegel” for influence and the future direction of the news magazine. At the same time, serious allegations in one of the most important “Spiegel” departments also play a role. It’s about toxic leadership and bullying.

Power struggles are the core business of the “Spiegel”. The news magazine regularly sheds light on spectacular disputes in the executive floors of politics and business, repeatedly revealing scandalous abuses. But these days, the “Spiegel” itself is involved in a bitter power struggle that has now escalated. As Business Insider reported exclusively on Wednesday, editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann is about to be replaced and is already in talks with the management about the cancellation of his employment contract. The “Spiegel” confirmed this on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday morning there was a memorable editorial meeting in Hamburg, as insiders tell us. Klusmann therefore took the floor and thanked the editors for a nice time. “Did you just resign?” asked a department head. Klusmann, who managed the fortunes of one of the most important media brands in the country for more than four years, dodged the descriptions of those present. Various editors spoke up, stood behind him and encouraged him not to give up. But Klusmann explained that you should only fight if there is a chance of winning it. Since then, the editors have been in a state of excitement. On the one hand there is talk of a “state of shock”, others – i.e. his opponents – took note of the end with relief. This is how “Spiegel” employees describe the situation to us.

Power struggle between editor-in-chief and managing director