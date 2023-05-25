Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

The editorial office and publishing house of Spiegel are based in Hamburg picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Mundl Richard

Business Insider reported exclusively on Wednesday that Steffen Klusmann, editor-in-chief of “Spiegel”, is about to be replaced.

Our research now shows: Behind the scenes there is a power struggle at the top of “Spiegel” for influence and the future direction of the news magazine.

At the same time, serious allegations in one of the most important Spiegel departments also play a role. It’s about toxic leadership and bullying.