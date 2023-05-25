Home » Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go
Business

Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

by admin
Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

The editorial office and publishing house of Spiegel are based in Hamburg
picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Mundl Richard

Business Insider reported exclusively on Wednesday that Steffen Klusmann, editor-in-chief of “Spiegel”, is about to be replaced.

Our research now shows: Behind the scenes there is a power struggle at the top of “Spiegel” for influence and the future direction of the news magazine.

At the same time, serious allegations in one of the most important Spiegel departments also play a role. It’s about toxic leadership and bullying.

Power struggles are the core business of “Spiegel”. The news magazine regularly sheds light on spectacular disputes in the executive floors of politics and business, repeatedly revealing scandalous abuses. But these days, the “Spiegel” itself is involved in a bitter power struggle that has now escalated. As Business Insider exclusively reported, editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann is about to be replaced and is already in talks with the management about the cancellation of his contract.

See also  US economists worried about inflation trends: the next one or two months are critical | Federal Reserve | Inflation | Yu Weixiong

You may also like

From Bossi to Cuperlo to Roccella. Twenty deputies...

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held...

Fresenius is setting higher goals for its Kabi...

Farewell to CheBanca!, it becomes Mediobanca Premier. Here’s...

It is most expensive to live in these...

Greece, the results of the elections without winners

Farewell to CheBanca!, it becomes Mediobanca Premier. Here’s...

Eni buys treasury shares for 9.7 million euros...

Money mostly goes to clean energy

Mediobanca, the Generali joker at the shareholders’ table....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy