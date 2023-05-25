Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

Business Insider reported exclusively on Wednesday that Steffen Klusmann, editor-in-chief of “Spiegel”, is about to be replaced.
Our research now shows: Behind the scenes there is a power struggle at the top of “Spiegel” for influence and the future direction of the news magazine.
At the same time, serious allegations in one of the most important Spiegel departments also play a role. It’s about toxic leadership and bullying.
Power struggles are the core business of “Spiegel”. The news magazine regularly sheds light on spectacular disputes in the executive floors of politics and business, repeatedly revealing scandalous abuses. But these days, the “Spiegel” itself is involved in a bitter power struggle that has now escalated. As Business Insider exclusively reported, editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann is about to be replaced and is already in talks with the management about the cancellation of his contract.