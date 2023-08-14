Why stock investors should now be more careful: 3 good reasons!

European stock indices such as the DAX were already back at their all-time high in July 2023. And in the US, the Nasdaq 100 technology index is up more than 40 percent year-to-date. Many who mistrusted this rise are wondering: Can I (still) buy stocks or ETFs? The answer: You’d better exercise caution well into October – for three good reasons!

After the grueling 2022 in which stocks and Bonds got under the wheels, as is so often the case: Many experts hardly saw any reasons why 2023 could be a good year for stocks. And yet it happened like this: At the end of July, the DAX and EuroStoxx 50 were already trading as high as at the end of 2021. And in the USA, which is experiencing the sharpest interest rate hikes in more than 20 years, the broad market (S&P 500) came close to its previous all-time high at 4,800 points. “This corresponds to a well-known psychological pattern: A new upswing in shares climbs up a wall of worries and is therefore met with disbelief by most investors,” says Stephan Albricht from the Wealth Management Alrech & Cie. in Cologne.

Impatience on the sidelines

But the longer the ascent lasts, the more impatient there is on the sidelines: Those who haven’t invested yet don’t want to miss the oncoming train and at some point jump on. These emotional purchases usually take place quite late, i.e. shortly before a correction (not reversal!) of the new upward trend. The result: “Anyone who enters too late runs the risk of going into the red by 10 or even 20 percent in the weeks and months after such an entry before things start to improve again,” says Daniel Kolb from Heidelberger Vermögen. His advice: Investors should only get in when the correction definitely leads to a new rise.

Three current and good reasons for caution

There are currently three good reasons why the rise that began in January is now over and that a short correction is imminent from August to probably October. This includes:

Many stock indices are overbought: An increase in the DAX of 30 percent since October 2022 or 40 percent in the Nasdaq 100 since the beginning of the year – “both are clear signs that this and other stock indices are overbought,” says Stephan Albricht. The wealth professional believes that a breather on the way up is very likely. However, the strong rise so far, which bodes well for equity markets over the long term, should keep the correction moderate. From the last high, the stock indices could fall between 10 and 15 percent. For the DAX, the correction low would be around 14,000 points.

August and September are weak months: The months of August and September are the two weakest months for the German share index in stock market history. Since 1959, the partially backward-calculated DAX has lost an average of 0.36 percent in August and as much as 1.8 percent in September. “This seasonal pattern is all the more likely to occur this year as the stock markets have already gone very far,” says wealth professional Daniel Kolb. There was a first foretaste at the beginning of August, when the DAX posted three days of significant losses.

Bond rates rise again: In particular, interest rates for shorter-dated bonds in the USA and Germany have come very close to their previous highs or even exceeded them. At the beginning of August, the one-year US government bond yielded 5.4 percent and the German paper 3.6 percent. “In the spring, these interest rates were a full percentage point lower. This rise in interest rates in just a few months weighs on stocks because it makes bonds more attractive,” explains Stephan Albricht. According to the Cologne-based asset manager, this burden will be lifted when the central banks end their cycle of interest rate hikes.

Cautious in the short term, optimistic in the long term

Two things result from the reasons mentioned: Share investors who are already invested and are sitting on profits must expect a slight adversity in the coming weeks, but should not despair. If you haven’t bought yet, you shouldn’t do so now and rather look around for a good opportunity in October. This also applies to investors looking to add to stocks. Inexpensive regional ETFs can be found in the table.

Despite the probably brief correction, the two asset managers are optimistic about the global stock markets in the longer term. Above all, the strong increase since the low in October 2022 is the best argument. Because if you study the charts of the stock indices of the past 100 years, you will see: “Strong increases after a bear market like 2022 continue with great strength after short breaks. That should be the case this time as well,” says asset manager Kolb.

With these super cheap ETFs, investors invest specifically in regions

ETFISINCostSharesSizeXtrackers DAXLU02742114800.09%€404.1bnLyxor Stoxx Europe 60LU09085007530.07%6036bn€iShares Core S&P 500IE00B5BMR0870.07%€50456.6bnSPDR S&P 500€ Hedge*IE00BYYW2V440 .12%504518m €Xtrackers Nasdaq 100IE00BMFKG4440.20%101344M€Invesvo Nasdaq 100€ Hed.*IE00BYVTMS520.35%101261M€Xtrackers MSCI JapanLU02742097400.20%2371.9B€ETFs physically replicating, accumulating and with at least 250M EUR volume /

These ETFs neutralize the exchange rate fluctuations between the euro and the dollar

Status: 08/03/2023 / Source: justetf.com / Research: Jürgen Lutz

Author: Juergen Lutz

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

