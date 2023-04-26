Home » Why studying in St. Gallen is not for loners
Why studying in St. Gallen is not for loners

View from above: The university campus in St. Gallen, Switzerland.
University of St.Gallen (HSG)

The University of St. Gallen (HSG for short) has already produced many well-known founders, such as Valentin Stalf from N26 or Julian Teicke, the founder of the digital insurer Wefox. Laura Behrens Wu, who established the logistics unicorn Shippo in the USA, also studied at the HSG. The Swiss university enjoys a high reputation. Anyone who survives here either founds a company or jets through the world as a consultant.

The ambitions of the St. Gallen students are correspondingly high. “40 to 50 percent of the students in my courses were sure that sooner or later they wanted to become self-employed,” says Wolfgang Jenewein, who once taught master’s courses in management and leadership at the university. Jenewein gave up his job as a lecturer about a year ago to set up his own coaching startup. Now he advises executives in banks or corporations like Amazon.

