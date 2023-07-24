Why Takeda produces a dengue vaccine in Germany

The Takeda employees, who produce the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s new dengue vaccine in Singen am Bodensee, are covered from head to toe in protective clothing. The ventilation hums above them, cleaning the room air with the help of several filters. The shift workers work in silence and in slow motion – this is the only way to prevent particles or microbiological creatures from getting into the room. When vaccines are contaminated, they can be deadly. The mood is correspondingly serious. Nobody can stand it for more than a few hours, which is why there is a break every four hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

