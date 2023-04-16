Why the audio specialist is messing with Telekom

The mobile communications industry counters: “That’s not right,” says Jan-Hendrik Jochum, Head of Frequency Policy at Deutsche Telekom, commenting on Sennheiser’s Autobahn analogy. Even the term “cultural frequency” is an “invented term of broadcasting to preserve vested rights”. He considers it nonsense to block this attractive frequency range for the DVB-T2 signals in the long term, because only six percent of households in Germany receive their television programs via antenna. Most households have long since switched to satellite, cable or internet television. In addition, Jochum believes that linear television will play less of a role in the future – another reason why broadcasters should do without expensive DVB-T2 transmission.