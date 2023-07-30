Home » Why the controversial judicial reform is clouding Israel’s economic outlook
Why the controversial judicial reform is clouding Israel’s economic outlook

Why the controversial judicial reform is clouding Israel's economic outlook

Until now, the Israeli high-tech scene had the reputation of being a unique start-up ecosystem and was admired worldwide. But the judicial reform pushed through by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now making investors and analysts nervous: “The main problem for external investors dealing with Israel at the moment is uncertainty,” says Hamish Kinnear, senior analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at Verisk Maplecroft. “There is no clear end point. As long as that is the case, there will be a question mark over Israel’s economy.” If the protests continue, the economy could face further setbacks – such as credit rating downgrades, a drop in foreign investment and a weaker technology sector, which is Israel’s economic flagship.

