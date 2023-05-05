Why the corporation can’t use heaters

Before a municipal utility can approve Vonovia’s heat pumps, the respective municipality must determine its heating plan: whether and if so, where its municipal utility will use district heating or heat pumps. In the case of the latter, according to Vonovia, “it must be clear whether and when there will be enough electricity for it”. The same applies to the many charging stations that will be available in the future. It must also be clarified whether the houses intended for heat pumps are insulated well enough: “The municipalities urgently need a strategy and a plan. The heat pumps show that politically good projects are often not thought through to the end.”