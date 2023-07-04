Why the era of freebies is not over

Faced with massive losses, new Twitter owner Elon Musk has recently started charging a monthly fee for user authentication, which used to be free. Even if many celebrities still don’t have to pay. Musk is also annoyed that companies like OpenAI use Twitter’s interfaces to extract data to train their models for artificial intelligence and has therefore increased the fees. The popular forum Reddit, in turn, took this as an example to also charge fees for their interface. Despite protests, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is sticking to it. “It’s a business decision,” Huffman explains, pointing out that this only applies to companies that query a lot of data. “It costs us ten million dollars a year in infrastructure costs,” Huffmann complains, “we can’t subsidize other people’s business.” There’s no question that Reddit and Twitter only became so influential through third-party apps and offers. The partners have done their duty.

Similar to Netflix, giving out passwords to non-subscribers has always been illegal. But the video service tolerated it in order to keep its existing customers loyal. And to make the so-called “freeloaders” dependent on the service. With the hope of winning them over as paying members, among other things through a cheap offer subsidized by advertising.

