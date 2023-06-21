Why the EU’s Speed ​​and Unity in Foreign Policy-Making Can’t Be Both – FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

A few days ago, the foreign ministers of seven EU member states, including Germany, Belgium, and Romania, jointly issued a document titled “It’s time for more effective majority voting in EU foreign policymaking.” The foreign ministers wrote in the article, “The Russia-Ukraine war proved the EU’s ability to act, and in the long run, in an increasingly uncertain global arena, quick and decisive action is the EU’s diplomatic force to maintain its The key to the values ​​and interests of citizens”, “The EU can reach an agreement on 10 rounds of sanctions against Russia every year, but the EU cannot always act quickly and decisively. Most of the EU’s foreign affairs decisions are unanimous voting, which sometimes slows down our ability to act. This is why we are advocating for more Qualified Majority Voting (QMV) in the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).”

Under the increasingly complicated geopolitical situation in recent years, and the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war with Germany, how the EU will demonstrate its power in the crisis is how to make quick and decisive decisions. Last year, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission, said the EU’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war meant the birth of a geopolitical Europe.

There are two main ways for the EU to make decisions in foreign policy. One is the effective majority voting system, such as trade policy in external actions, and immigration and refugee policies in the external dimension of internal policies. Two minimum conditions must be met for valid majority voting, namely, the votes of 55% of the member states representing 65% of the EU’s population. In some sensitive areas such as the common foreign and security policy, the main decision-making method is unanimous voting, such as diplomatic statements on the human rights situation in third countries, sanctions, military and civil actions.

The debate over the EU’s foreign policy-making machinery has been around for a long time. In 2017, then European Commission President Juncker expressed his willingness to use effective majority voting to make the EU stronger. In 2018, the European Commission published concrete proposals to extend the scope of effective majority voting to three areas of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy: human rights, sanctions and civil tasks, through the passerelle clause in the EU Treaty. Sanctions can be a more powerful foreign policy tool if effective majority voting is applied to sanctions decision-making. A survey at the end of 2019 showed that six member states, including Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, supported Juncker’s proposal, while 10, including Poland, Hungary and Lithuania, opposed it.

In a speech in 2020, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also asked member states to muster up the courage to switch from unanimous voting to effective majority voting, at least in terms of human rights and sanctions.

The advantage of unanimous voting is that all member states accept a decision and no one country’s voice is drowned out by the majority. The disadvantage is that the decision-making time may be too long, and, in the case of different interests and positions of different member states, the unanimous voting system is often reduced to a one-vote veto system, or the final decision-making content appears in a minimum way, thus weakened decision-making power. A powerful rhetoric from opponents of unanimous voting is that “rebel forces” paralyzed the EU’s foreign policy-making machinery with a single no vote over the other 26 countries that voted yes.

Hungary has repeatedly appeared as a “rebel force” among EU member states. Last year, because of Hungary’s opposition, the EU was unable to introduce the sixth round of sanctions against Russia, and finally ended in a compromise. In 2020, the European Union imposed sanctions on Belarus on the grounds of electoral fraud and suppression of demonstrators, but it was opposed by the small country of Cyprus.

Opponents of the unanimous voting system not only gave a “negative teaching material” like Hungary, but also came up with the reason of “the trend of public opinion”. The European Union has launched the Future of Europe Conference Platform, allowing EU citizens to make suggestions on the future of the European Union on the platform. Last year, the platform’s final report presented many recommendations, one of which was to replace the unanimous voting system with an effective majority voting system in the EU’s common foreign and security policy, so that the EU’s foreign affairs can be made efficiently and quickly, and more Emphasize the status of the highest representative and ensure that Europe has a single voice.

In addition to the issue of decision-making efficiency, the objection to the unanimous voting system also stems from a certain concern that the unanimous voting system may become a weak link in the EU, allowing third parties to take advantage of it to establish bilateral relations with some member states, ” Divide and conquer” means to weaken and manipulate the EU. In the eyes of advocates of the effective majority voting system, the effective majority voting system can enhance the resilience of the EU’s foreign policy under the influence of third countries. If a third country wants to obstruct the EU’s foreign policy, it needs to win more than one member state, making the operation more difficult , and member states do not need to choose between maintaining solidarity with other member states and maintaining relations with third countries.

Reducing the proportion of unanimous voting in decision-making is mainly through the “constructive abstention” and passerelle clauses in the provisions of the EU treaty. The former means that member states abstain instead of voting against, on the one hand, the decision can be passed , on the other hand, member states that choose constructive abstention do not need to implement the decision; and through the passerelle clause, effective majority voting can be implemented in some specific areas of the common foreign and security policy.

However, the replacement of unanimity with an effective majority faces a lot of opposition, mainly from small member states. Although small states can activate the “emergency brake” as stipulated in the EU Treaty, vetoing decisions on the grounds of major, stated domestic policy, they still worry that if unanimity is abandoned, they will face isolation and have to accept violations. Risks determined by one’s own national interests. The effective majority voting system determines that the larger the population, the greater the right to speak.

Another concern with effective majority voting is how to ensure that member states implement decisions passed under effective majority voting. During the refugee crisis in 2015, the EU allocated refugee resettlement quotas to member states based on their GDP, population, and number of asylum applications processed. Didn’t implement it.

In the case of disagreements among the member states, the biggest obstacle to replacing the unanimous voting system with an effective majority voting system is that, whether the replacement is achieved by modifying the treaty or activating the passerelle clause, all member states need to be approved. It is almost an endless loop.

In addition to various doubts and comparisons of advantages and disadvantages, some people can see the advantages of the unanimous voting system itself. Michel, President of the European Council, once pointed out that it is the unanimous voting system that makes EU member states constantly seek unity, and this unity is also the advantage of the EU. Michel said the unanimous vote would foster a lasting belief among the 27 member states in their jointly decided strategy. At the same time, he asked, is it really a good way to abolish the unanimous voting system? Is there no other option that allows us to retain the value that unanimous voting brings while still being able to act quickly on the international stage?

The answer given by EU Foreign and Security Policy High Representative Borrell is gradual rather than radical reform. In 2020, Borelli raised the issue of “how to ensure the EU’s action when there are differences among member states”, and the abolition of the unanimous voting system is not a panacea. He came up with a compromise, advocating trying to replace the one-vote veto system with an effective two-vote veto.

As the EU continues to strive to reshape its geoeconomic and political influence, the game between effective majority voting and unanimous voting in foreign policy will continue.

(This article only represents the author's own opinion, editor in charge: Yan Man [email protected])

