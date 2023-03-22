Home Business Why the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates
Business

Why the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates

by admin
Why the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates

But beware! Inflation is not that simple. Tectonic shifts are emerging in the American economy (and also in Europe), which threaten to solidify inflation structurally if the central banks do not continue to take decisive action to curb inflation. Labor is becoming scarce on both sides of the Atlantic as a result of demographic shifts. The baby boomers, who will retire in the next few years, will be followed by cohorts that are significantly smaller in number. Even today, an unemployed person in the USA can mathematically choose between two vacancies. The massive shortage of labor will therefore continue to drive up wages.

Also read: Investors under stress – where to put the money now?

So that the increase in the price of labor, which affects the prices of many other products and services, does not lead to an increase in the overall price level and ultimately to higher inflation expectations, other prices in the economy must fall. This requires a policy of tight money that is consistently geared towards restoring price stability, even through crises.

See also  Gree Electric wants to compensate Oaks 167 million. In earlier years, Oaks did not pay less for Gree | Oaks | Gree Electric | Gree_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Concerned CS corporate customers – “A very bad...

Superbonus, the anger of those who no longer...

Superbonus, the anger of those who no longer...

Budget book: What it is and why you...

Enria (ECB): “banks must manage liquidity risk. Respecting...

The role of social media – have Twitter...

Container traffic is growing in Italy, falling in...

Why Bitcoin’s Price Is Going Up After the...

Google’s answer to ChatGPT is launched

the new EU draft already rejected by Germany...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy