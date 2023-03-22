But beware! Inflation is not that simple. Tectonic shifts are emerging in the American economy (and also in Europe), which threaten to solidify inflation structurally if the central banks do not continue to take decisive action to curb inflation. Labor is becoming scarce on both sides of the Atlantic as a result of demographic shifts. The baby boomers, who will retire in the next few years, will be followed by cohorts that are significantly smaller in number. Even today, an unemployed person in the USA can mathematically choose between two vacancies. The massive shortage of labor will therefore continue to drive up wages.

So that the increase in the price of labor, which affects the prices of many other products and services, does not lead to an increase in the overall price level and ultimately to higher inflation expectations, other prices in the economy must fall. This requires a policy of tight money that is consistently geared towards restoring price stability, even through crises.