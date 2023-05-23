Why the four-day week per se is not the right solution

Dhe population, especially the younger generations, want to work less and have more leisure time. At least that is what is often heard. In fact, however, this statement is not correct: representative evaluations show that people today do not want to work shorter hours on average. Pilot studies such as those in Iceland or, most recently, Great Britain suggest that the full performance could be achieved if the time was reduced to four days. However, one should take a close look at the conclusions that can be drawn from these results. Instead of the strict four-day week, another model offers much greater opportunities.