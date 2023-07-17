Why the German economy will have to wait even longer

Europe, once a point of reference and valued partner in South America, has lost its luster. The Europeans are being shown this at this summit, and it is a thoroughly painful experience. The Europeans have no other option than to actively and proactively cultivate their foreign relations. In recent years this has fallen short. After the almost endless succession of crises in Europe – Greece, terror, Brexit, Corona and Russia’s attack on Ukraine – Europe has to look outwards. In this respect, this summit is a start – even if there are no tangible results for the time being.

Also read: The world is hard, Europe is not

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

