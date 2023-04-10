Home Business Why the Germans eat less pork
Business

Why the Germans eat less pork

by admin
Why the Germans eat less pork

Cooking habits are also changing. “We are the generation of pan fryers,” says Stephan Kruse, who observes trends at the Vion slaughterhouse group and maintains relationships with farmers. “We buy minute schnitzel, mince, what’s quick. Hardly anyone makes the roast pork that grandma had in the oven for hours on Sundays,” says Kruse.
The changing population structure could also play a role. Many people do not eat pork for religious reasons, Muslims and Muslima, for example. Keeping pigs would also be difficult in hot, arid regions. For this reason, pork does not have a great tradition in many cultures.

Also read: Beef is considered a climate killer. But leading researchers are now challenging this radical view.

Scandals in the slaughterhouses and at the fattening farms have also shaken up consumers. Now politicians are pushing for better housing conditions and more space for the animals in the barn. But there is uncertainty among farmers, says Torsten Staack from the pig farmers’ interest group. “Everyone wants more animal welfare – but nobody wants to pay for it! How are farmers supposed to convert their stables? They are stuck at their own expense, and they don’t even get the necessary conversion permits.”

See also  Steelworks of Italy, the 680 million of Invitalia arrive

You may also like

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

With Fed Rates Nearing a Peak, Is the...

Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders

Switch bonus at Scalable Capital: This is how...

Pnrr, seven months just to register online. So...

Multilateralism and free trade are the real needs...

Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save...

Bitcoin: World would be better off without cryptocurrency,...

Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Albanian co-publisher on trial...

Weekly Market Observation｜International gold prices hit a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy