Home » Why the hardware store group is buying the bathroom renovation start-up Seniovo
Business

Why the hardware store group is buying the bathroom renovation start-up Seniovo

by admin
Why the hardware store group is buying the bathroom renovation start-up Seniovo

The start-up’s previous investor consortium includes the venture capitalist IBB Ventures, a subsidiary of the state-owned investment bank Berlin, and PT1 PropTech1 Ventures, a European VC investor for transformative real estate technologies, which are now selling their shares to Hornbach for an undisclosed price. “We will benefit from Seniovo particularly in the area of ​​digital processes, the software specially developed by Seniovo and in relation to the partner network,” Hornbach manager Christa Theurer is convinced.

See also  Association of towns and municipalities: Heating exchange law costs municipalities 8 billion euros

You may also like

Pandina, special series of the Fiat best seller

Southbound funds continue to buy. Institutions analyze Hong...

How expensive was a BTC at the beginning?

Oil, because OPEC+ does not convince the market...

Liu Hanyuan, deputy to the National People’s Congress:...

GDL boss Weselsky: “Train is no longer a...

Avianca, Latam, and Wingo Offer Special Prices on...

Climate change, study underway on humid border areas...

Company is aiming for higher margins through corporate...

Germany stops, strikes by Lufthansa and train drivers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy