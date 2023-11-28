Why the hardware store group is buying the bathroom renovation start-up Seniovo

The start-up’s previous investor consortium includes the venture capitalist IBB Ventures, a subsidiary of the state-owned investment bank Berlin, and PT1 PropTech1 Ventures, a European VC investor for transformative real estate technologies, which are now selling their shares to Hornbach for an undisclosed price. “We will benefit from Seniovo particularly in the area of ​​digital processes, the software specially developed by Seniovo and in relation to the partner network,” Hornbach manager Christa Theurer is convinced.

Share this: Facebook

X

