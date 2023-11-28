Why the hardware store group is buying the bathroom renovation start-up Seniovo

99
The start-up’s previous investor consortium includes the venture capitalist IBB Ventures, a subsidiary of the state-owned investment bank Berlin, and PT1 PropTech1 Ventures, a European VC investor for transformative real estate technologies, which are now selling their shares to Hornbach for an undisclosed price. “We will benefit from Seniovo particularly in the area of digital processes, the software specially developed by Seniovo and in relation to the partner network,” Hornbach manager Christa Theurer is convinced.
