Why the health insurance companies should pay for the weight loss injection

Of course, health insurers have to be careful with the insured person’s money, especially since obesity is a chronic disease. Anyone who breaks off the treatment prematurely usually has the kilos back on quickly. And that is also part of the truth: without any initiative, it will be difficult, with or without Wegovy. Exercising and changing your diet help you lose weight. It is best for obese patients to start as soon as they can. The cash registers are welcome to emphatically refer to this.

Read more: The thick business with the slimming injection

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

