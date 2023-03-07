Why the iPhone signal is so bad!Zhao Ming: Apple is too perfunctory, Honor’s self-developed 5G RF chip solves pain points

Honor’s new generation of flagship Magic5 series has arrived. This time there are many highlights and upgrades of the new phone, and the improvement of the signal is also a prominent point.

The Magic5 series is equipped with Honor’s self-developed 5G radio frequency chip. The official said that even in weak network scenarios, there is still a stronger communication performance, creating a more stable and smooth communication experience for users.

According to Honor’s actual measurement, in a signal depression like the basement, the Magic5 Pro can still achieve a download rate of 275Mbps, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max only has 10.1Mbps, and the Honor network speed is more than 20 times ahead.

After the press conference, Zhao Ming also said in an interview with the media that Honor’s self-developed 5G RF chip is to improve user experience.

Zhao Ming said: “In fact, it is easy for us to take things that happen every day for granted. When I use third-party SOC solutions, for example, when I use Qualcomm’s SOC solutions, when I use industry reference designs. With its performance experience and communication capabilities, it is often used to accept the current status quo, or that Apple is so bad, I think it is better than Apple and I am satisfied. In fact, everyone did not start from the origin of the most important consideration, that is, consumers face What is the problem? Objectively speaking, China’s network coverage and signal are almost the best in the world.”

In Zhao Ming’s view, the concept of Honor’s ultimate productism is to start from our reality and solve the pain points of using smartphones in life. There is no doubt about communication. Although we already have the best signal in the world, we still feel that sometimes there is still a lot of room for optimization, and we just need to solve it.

Zhao Ming reiterated: “Glory has a strong communication background. To make this kind of thinking is to think about what we can do in the whole communication link. There is no doubt that the first is the foundation of hardware, receiving sensitivity, signal transmission strength, The efficiency of the antenna, as well as the processing capacity of the entire channel, how to intelligently schedule the entire network, give us a unique solution, we can do better than others. Let’s go back to what I just said, people-centered, and Consumer-centric breakthroughs and innovations, I don’t think there is a shortcut to the development of this path.”