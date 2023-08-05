Why the Japanese shipowner got away with a black eye

The International Maritime Organization therefore wants to introduce new safety standards for the transport of electric cars in 2024. The guidelines could dictate, among other things, how fully a battery may be charged. New chemicals to extinguish fires, special fire blankets, greater distances between electric vehicles and other measures are also discussed. So far, Japanese failures in fire protection cannot be spoken of.

The Imabari Group is sticking to its business model of building, chartering and operating the transport ships simultaneously, primarily because the insurance system in the shipping industry ultimately minimizes the risks. According to company boss Higaki, the high compensation payment to Egypt because of the blockade of the important shipping route by the “Ever Given” had “no major impact” on profits. Details remained in the dark because the family company only publishes a few key figures. For the shipbuilding itself, the Japanese recently reported annual sales of 2.4 billion euros and a net profit of 40 million euros.

