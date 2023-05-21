Why the organic caterer Safran does not want to expand

WWater vapor oozes out of the bathtub and spreads throughout the room. A hooded man vigorously stirs the water with a stick. However, he does not prepare a wellness bath. Because the bathtub does not serve the purpose that its name suggests. Rather, the rectangular stainless steel container in the kitchen of the Hüttenberg organic caterer Safran is only called that with a wink. The employee takes care of the noodles floating in the hot water so that they don’t stick to each other. Every amateur cook knows that from home when the family is cooked for. But if something went wrong in a canteen kitchen, there would be far more complaints.

Thorsten Winter

Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for central Hesse and the Wetterau.

Now there are certainly greater cuisines than that of saffron. But in his two decades on the market, owner Harald Rühl and his company have developed a reputation that radiates out into the region. His 43 employees now cook and cater for around 55 schools and kindergartens using ingredients from the region.

An address from the clientele is literally just a stone’s throw from the company premises. Except this one day care center Safran also supplies all other day care centers in the company’s home community, as Eva Siegfried says. As deputy managing director, she prepares the plans for the day care centers and schools and takes care of the purchasing and the exchange with this part of the clientele.

keep up with the crowd

Siegfried came to the company as a trainee after having studied household and nutritional sciences at the Justus Liebig University in Giessen. So she is an expert when it comes to healthy eating and sensible housekeeping. Kindergartens and schools make up the bulk of Safran’s business, which she puts at 70 percent.

For this, more than 250 kilograms of organic beef go through the kitchen in one day, plus more than 400 kilograms of mashed potatoes or a good 200 kilograms of fish along with about the same amount of rice. If rice pudding with apple compote is on the menu, the employees have to cook more than 400 kilograms of rice pudding and have 100 kilograms of compote ready. Saffron can no longer make such quantities of compote itself, the company buys them, including the organic certificate. With these quantities, the company can keep up with those competitors who also process cheaper, conventional goods in terms of price.

A fifth of the business is accounted for by catering. The company makes up the rest with soups for organic markets and eco-bakers – although this is not least a seasonal business. Because customers prefer to enjoy soups in the cooler months. You can buy them at Querbeet in Wetterau, among other places. Querbeet gets one-liter bags of soup from Safran, which the retailer sells to its customers, as Siegfried explains. In her words, Safran owes this small format to this business partner. Because before that, the kitchen only filled the soups freshly cooked and chilled into three-liter bags. This process is called “cook and chill” and makes the food durable for ten days.

Safran’s own customer list also includes the unpackaged shop in Köppern, organic shops on Grüneburgweg in Frankfurt and in Bad Nauheim, and a health food store in Bad Homburg. The company could extend this list significantly – if it wanted to. “We keep a waiting list for daycare centers that want food from us,” says Manuel Schmidt. He trained as a cook at Safran and also worked at the stove there, but has been taking care of the Hüttenberger event management for ten years.

The waiting list has a tangible reason: “We’re reaching our limits.” Safran is located in a former supermarket building that used to be home to another company. He has since moved, so that Safran can make full use of the 900 square meters of the building.

According to Siegfried and Schmidt, Safran is refraining from expanding in the direction of Frankfurt and beyond, less because of a lack of capacity than for fundamental reasons. The business concept limits the delivery radius, they say. A look at the daily routine makes it clear what is meant by this.

Become even more sustainable

From 6 a.m. the kitchen prepares the food for kindergartens and schools, and from 10 a.m. it’s the turn of the soups. “If a bistro wants to serve at 12 p.m., we delivered by 11:30 a.m.,” says Schmidt. Inquiries from Berlin, Hamburg and Hanover have already been rejected. The same applies to requests to deliver a handful of lunches to the Niederrad office district. In this case, saffron would disregard its own claim to sustainability. They don’t think it makes sense to drive 120 kilometers for so little food. Irrespective of this, the company is economically stable and came through the pandemic well, and as is well known, this cannot be taken for granted.

Meanwhile, the Hüttenberger want to become even more sustainable. Through solar modules on the company roof, new e-cars and changes in the duty roster. An example: Two away from Hüttenberg Resident employees now work at the same time so they can drive together.