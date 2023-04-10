Home Business Why the property tax makes sense
Germany groans, at least the land-owning part: Because the property tax was reformed after a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court and now all apartments, forests, houses and fields have to be revalued. In the midst of the bureaucratic warfare that naturally has to result, the question can be asked as to why his tax has to exist at all.

A look at Great Britain, which doesn’t help, helps land value tax has – but in the opinion of Martin Wolf, respected commentator of the market liberals Financial Times, need such a tax. He argues that such a tax is both economically efficient and morally just – a rare combination!

The central argument for this tax: Natural resources existed before humans. When they increase in value, it is rarely to do with the work of the owner. A good example is land in big cities: the fact that it increases in value is due to the performance of all the inhabitants of the city, not primarily to the owner of the land. Another argument: Society has to raise a lot of money to pay rents, or a lot of loans are only taken out to be able to buy land. Taxed in the country, the company receives “interest” on that country.

