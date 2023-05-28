Why the Swiss Stock Exchange seduces Chinese companies

Jos Dijsselhof has been CEO of SIX since December 2017. Rene Pianezzi



The Swiss stock exchange SIX has already welcomed 13 Chinese companies. “The historically good relations between Switzerland and China have played a key role,” says CEO Jos Dijsselhof.

This content was published on May 28, 2023







Philippe Monnier



Owned by its users, i.e. 120 banks, SIX not only operates the Spanish and Swiss stock exchanges, but also offers post-trade, banking and financial information services.

With 4,044 employees and a presence in 20 countries, SIX achieved sales of CHF 1.5 billion and a net profit of CHF 185 million in 2022. The interview with Jos Dijsselhof, SIX CEO since December 2017, took place in Zurich.

Biography Jos Dijsselhof Jos Dijsselhof, 57, is Dutch and holds degrees in computer science and business administration in the Netherlands. He also studied an AMP (Advanced Management Program) at the French business school INSEAD. Before Jos Dijsselhof became CEO of SIX in December 2017, he had a long and international management career in the financial sector. Among other things, he was Chief Operating Officer and interim CEO of Euronext in Amsterdam. End of insertion

SWI swissinfo.ch: As a Dutchman, do you feel comfortable in Switzerland? Do you intend to become Swiss?

Jos Dijsselhof: I admire Switzerland and Zurich is certainly one of the most livable cities here. I have settled in this country and my standard German is constantly improving. Contrary to what one hears, I find it easy to make friends in Switzerland. With regard to citizenship, the question arises if I meet the conditions for naturalization.

SIX offers a range of services that is broader than that of the competition. For what reasons – and why doesn’t the competition follow suit?

There are important synergies between our various activities. In fact, the competition is gradually imitating us, but in doing so they are preventing the exchange from remaining the most profitable. Because our competitors are themselves listed on the stock exchange, unlike SIX, they have little will to engage in less profitable activities.

Would you say your real competition isn’t from the other exchanges but from the companies that offer unregulated transactions?

I absolutely agree. Our true competitors are the companies that focus on private equity [Investition in Unternehmen, die nicht an der Börse kotiert sind] have specialized.

SIX is present in 20 countries. What are the main functions of your branches abroad?

Grosso modo we have 2000 employees in Switzerland, 1000 in Spain and 1000 in the rest of the world. In Switzerland and Spain we mainly have the typical tasks of a company headquarters, combined with business development and IT. The main purpose of our branches in other countries is to commercialize our information and securities services.

In 2022, your exchange welcomed 14 new companies, including nine Chinese companies. Is this the harvest of excellent Sino-Swiss relations far removed from Sino-US tensions?

These nine Chinese companies are already listed in China. Under a new agreement [der China-Switzerland Stock ConnectExterner Link] between SIX and the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, these Chinese companies have been given the opportunity to also be listed on our stock exchange, through “International Certificates of Deposit”.

Of course, the historically good relations between Switzerland and China played a key role. Incidentally, in 2023 we were already able to welcome four more Chinese companies – other dossiers are in preparation. And according to certain media, CATL, the world leader in car batteries, is planning to raise five to eight billion dollars through our exchange.

Chinese stock exchanges have similar agreements with the London and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Actually. Not only did we surprise these European stock exchanges, they have also only welcomed very few Chinese companies.

Are these Chinese companies creating jobs in Switzerland?

So far, companies have raised funds through our exchange, but I know that several Chinese companies are planning to open research centers or factories in Switzerland, as well as in the European Union.

Why do the Chinese companies listed on SIX generate so few stock market transactions?

Up to now, their securities have indeed been bought and sold very little on our exchange. However, if these companies become more physically active in Switzerland and Europe, they will certainly also do “roadshows”. [Investorenreisen] in Europe, which then has a positive effect on their trading volume on the exchange.

Do you think some Swiss companies will choose to list on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges based on the “China-Swiss Stock Connect”?

I hope so, but it hasn’t happened yet. But you also have to compare what is comparable, because the number of listed companies in China is about 400 times higher than in Switzerland.

How do you assess the risks arising from your proximity to China?

Predicting geopolitical risk is not easy. Because of certain developments, national measures are sometimes taken, for example sanctions against Russia. Of course we comply with all legal conditions. In addition, we focus on the needs of companies. It is not our job to make politics or take a stand on governments. If a company meets the legal requirements for a stock exchange listing, it will be admitted to the stock exchange.

Are you planning similar agreements for geographical balance, for example with emerging countries like India or Brazil?

Not at the moment because we are too busy with our various ongoing projects. However, this is possible at a later date, provided that the Swiss authorities and the possible partner countries support us. I would also like to point out that the Spanish stock exchange, which belongs to the SIX, has a similar agreement, Latibex, with Latin American countries.

Apart from the Chinese companies, are you a bit surprised by the low number of new admissions to the SIX?

Overall, 2022 was indeed a bad year for newbies, mainly due to geopolitical uncertainties and low valuations. Fortunately, we know that many companies are just waiting for the right time to go public.

A number of companies have recently withdrawn from the Swiss stock exchange in a bid to encourage innovation and longevity, they say. What do you make of it?

Companies that go public are a complete fringe phenomenon. I even sense a counter-movement, because a stock exchange listing offers numerous advantages, such as transparency, presence and of course the possibility of financing oneself without interest, as is the case with bank loans.

Some young, high-growth Swiss companies, such as On, AC and immune, are listed in the US rather than in Switzerland because of the greater proximity to investors and the American market.

If the US is really their main target and they want to be compared to US companies like Nike, I can follow their reasoning, albeit somewhat reluctantly.

Two years ago, SIX launched the Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX), i.e. Switzerland’s digital stock exchange. How important is the SDX in terms of volume?

We were pioneers with this initiative. Today, this digital exchange is only 3-5% of the volume of our traditional exchange, but the SDX is a generational project. We will move forward as quickly as our customers wish.

Are you still happy with the acquisition of Spanish stock exchange BME?

In any case. We acquired BME three years ago to increase our sales, our profitability and the number of our customers. Politically, it was also a way to get a foothold in the European Union. In order to avoid over-investment, we have not yet integrated the IT systems for the listing of our two exchanges, but in the long term I am sure that we will do so.

Are you planning to buy more foreign exchanges?

Organically, we are targeting annual growth of 4% while maintaining our margins of 31% [Ergebnis 2022] increase to 40%. In terms of acquisitions, we are open to opportunities in all of our businesses and not just on stock exchanges, provided our synergy and profitability criteria are met. In any case, at the moment there are hardly any stock exchanges to buy in Europe, so any takeovers in this area will tend to be non-European.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Translated from the French: Benjamin von Wyl

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch