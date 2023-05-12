Home » Why the train botched the start of sales of the Germany ticket
Business

Why the train botched the start of sales of the Germany ticket

by admin
Why the train botched the start of sales of the Germany ticket

But in an apparently overly euphoric communication on the supposed completion of the cloud project 2020. Because this was probably not quite as comprehensive as initially communicated. Although DB is now operating the digital distribution systems in the cloud, a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn now explains when asked by WirtschaftsWoche, there are a few exceptions, “individual applications that do not meet the technical requirements (for moving to the cloud, ed . Red.) fulfill”. And further: “The background systems for subscription products such as the Germany ticket are not currently running in the cloud due to the underlying technology.” So there was a problem. “Due to the great success of the Germany ticket, there were delays,” says the spokesman.

See also  It remains to be seen how the rapeseed meal futures rebounded from a low level |

You may also like

Jeremy Fragrance: 900,000 euros a year with this...

Е4ֱ213.3215.9 ȷֱ½17.5%11.9%_һ

Expensive rents, the Sx improvises as a champion...

Interest Report: This bank pays three percent interest...

Capital.com, market views and tools to optimize technical...

Google Launches Search Engine Conversation Feature, Says Search...

Honda ZR-V, the new SUV with the e:HEV...

Bogus authority sold TÜV data to Carcert

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of...

Inflation continues to slow in April, China’s economic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy