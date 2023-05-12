Why the train botched the start of sales of the Germany ticket

But in an apparently overly euphoric communication on the supposed completion of the cloud project 2020. Because this was probably not quite as comprehensive as initially communicated. Although DB is now operating the digital distribution systems in the cloud, a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn now explains when asked by WirtschaftsWoche, there are a few exceptions, “individual applications that do not meet the technical requirements (for moving to the cloud, ed . Red.) fulfill”. And further: “The background systems for subscription products such as the Germany ticket are not currently running in the cloud due to the underlying technology.” So there was a problem. “Due to the great success of the Germany ticket, there were delays,” says the spokesman.