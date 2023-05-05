Why the Viessmann family only has to pay 1.5 percent in taxes on their billion dollar deal

In the case of Viessmann, the calculation is as follows: Carrier Global will pay twelve billion euros for Viessmann Climate Solutions SE (of which EUR 9.6 billion will be in cash and 58.6 million treasury shares). The sold subsidiary is in Viessmann’s books with a book value of 200 million euros; this amount is stated in the commercial register as the share capital of Viessmann Climate Solutions SE. It is calculated from this that the Viessmann family achieved a capital gain of 11.8 billion euros on the sale.

Of these billions, only five percent, i.e. 590 million euros, are relevant for tax purposes at all. They are subject to about 30 percent corporate and trade tax, i.e. a total of around 177 million euros. Further tax obligations would only follow if the family members wanted to distribute money from the sale for private purposes.