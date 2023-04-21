Why there are almost no gun deaths in Japan

Gun violence in Japan, for example, is very low compared to the US. AP

Japan is a country with more than 127 million inhabitants. However, there are no more than ten gun deaths per year there. Culture is one reason for the low rate. But gun control is also an important factor. In Japan, there is a long list of tests that applicants must pass before gaining access to a small selection of guns.

A recent spate of mass shootings has fueled increased discussions about gun control in the United States.

Four people were killed and 32 injured in a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, during a 16th birthday party on Saturday. Last month, a 28-year-old woman opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. She killed three elementary school students and three adult employees, according to police.

The attacks follow several other mass shootings over the past year. Among other things, it came at a July 4th parade in Illinois, in a Supermarket in BuffaloNew York, and in one Primary school in UvaldeTexas to shots.

There were 17 mass shootings that year, killing 88 people, according to “The Associated Press„.

Other countries have already shown what successful gun control can look like. Japan, a country of 127 million people and rarely more than ten annual gun deathsis one such country.

“Ever since guns came into the country, Japan has always had strict gun laws,” Iain Overton, chief executive of Action on Armed Violence, a UK advocacy group, told the “BBC“. “They are the first nation to introduce gun laws anywhere in the world. And I think that laid a foundation that says guns don’t play a role in civil society. “

There are many regulations for guns in Japan

Japan’s success in curbing gun deaths is closely tied to its history. After World War II, pacifism emerged as one of the dominant philosophies in the country. The police only started in 1946, to carry firearms, after American troops introduced them for security reasons. Since 1958 the japanese law enshrined that “no one shall possess a firearm or firearms or a sword or swords.”

The government has since relaxed the law. If the Japanese want to own a gun, they must meet several criteria. They must attend a full-day course, pass a written test, and achieve at least a 95 percent marksmanship on a shooting range test. Then they have to pass an examination of their mental health in a hospital. There is also a background check, where the government goes through their criminal records and interviews friends and relatives. Japanese are only allowed to buy shotguns and airguns – no handguns. They must also repeat the course and the first exam every three years.

Even Japanese riot police rarely use firearms, preferring long batons. Photo: Toru Hanai/Reuters

