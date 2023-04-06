Home Business Why Total and Co. are now losing interest in their gas stations
Business

Why Total and Co. are now losing interest in their gas stations

by admin
Why Total and Co. are now losing interest in their gas stations

Dhe oil company Total Energies wants to withdraw from large parts of its own gas station business. A few days ago, the company sold its gas station network in Germany with 1,198 stations and also the network in the Netherlands with 392 locations to the Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard. This change of ownership makes it clear: the oil companies are losing interest in their gas stations. Before Total, the Austrian OMV had given up its German filling station network. Before that, Exxon had parted ways with its local Esso stations. Last but not least, the change has to do with the green transformation of the industry – in Germany other companies are already filling the gap that is emerging.

See also  Manchester United rejects Anthony's 80 million euro offer Expert: It is difficult for him to adapt to the Premier League – yqqlm

You may also like

– FinanceOnline

Smart tax in the test 2023: costs, experiences...

The Saviola group buys the Belgian Advachem

Resolution 25 of 03/27/2023 – Opinion for the...

FS, 2022 profit rises to 202 million. Ferraris,...

OpenAI: Willing to cooperate with Italian regulators to...

Tax apps in the practical test: Steuerfuchs –...

Paola Belloni, Schlein’s partner complains: solidarity with Diva...

Workation to extra money: What German companies are...

Review bonus 2023: how to get reimbursed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy