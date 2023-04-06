Dhe oil company Total Energies wants to withdraw from large parts of its own gas station business. A few days ago, the company sold its gas station network in Germany with 1,198 stations and also the network in the Netherlands with 392 locations to the Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard. This change of ownership makes it clear: the oil companies are losing interest in their gas stations. Before Total, the Austrian OMV had given up its German filling station network. Before that, Exxon had parted ways with its local Esso stations. Last but not least, the change has to do with the green transformation of the industry – in Germany other companies are already filling the gap that is emerging.