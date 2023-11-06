Why turbulence on the stock market does not have to unsettle investors

Thirdly, of course, the question itself. It’s an unpredictable year for the stock market: inflation, interest rate changes and geopolitical tensions are keeping the markets on tenterhooks. But should that discourage investments? The short answer is: not at all. If financial flexibility allows, investing is never a bad idea. With inflation of two percent, which seems moderate from today’s perspective, the purchasing power of a cash holding of 100,000 euros is halved within around 34 years. In contrast, there are the compounding effects on the capital market: With an annual investment of 5,000 euros and an annual increase of five percent, a 25-year-old today would have 639,000 euros by the time they are 65.

This scenario is calculated conservatively. The MSCI World Index, for example, has recorded an average annual increase in value of 6.5 percent per year since its launch in December 1969. Depending on the investment strategy, significantly more could be achieved – or significantly less. For investors like my friend who prefer to keep the time investment to a minimum, there are simple rules of thumb for investment success. On the one hand, the broad diversification: If you only bet on a few stocks, you can ideally make extra profits, but at the same time increases the risk of missing out on price rockets or of being over-invested in the event of flops. If you want to make provisions for your old age with as little risk as possible, you can and should leave selective investing to the professionals. On the other hand, successful investing takes time. Anyone who trades frequently runs the risk of making emotional decisions and missing out on returns.