Why Warren Buffet doesn’t eat sushi on his trip to Japan

Investor legend Warren Buffett. picture alliance / zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Warren Buffett just took a rare trip to Japan after investing in five companies there. The famous investor swore off Japanese food after attending a disastrous sushi dinner in 1989. Here’s the story of Buffett’s 15-course meal where he didn’t eat a single bite.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Investor Warren Buffett recently flew to Tokyo to meet the heads of the country’s five largest trading houses, which he joined a few years ago invested has. The billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway probably didn’t try any of the local delicacies.

Buffett likes to claim that he found everything he loves to eat when he was six years old. The 92-year-old eats McDonald’s for breakfast, drinks five cans of Coca-Cola a day, and eats See’s Candies and Dairy Queen Blizzards. As Becky Quick from CNBC him this month askedwhat he ate in Japan he said Hershey’s Kisses and Coke.

read too Stock market legend Warren Buffett has now bought these five Japanese stocks business/berkshire-hathaway-faehrt-japan-investments-hoch/”>

Notably, Buffett renounced Japanese food for life after a disastrous sushi dinner in 1989. Alice Schroeder told the story of him in her biography, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life.

This is how the disastrous sushi evening went

Buffett was invited to an intimate dinner hosted by Sony’s then-billionaire chairman Akio Morita. Morita’s Fifth Avenue apartment overlooked the Metropolitan Museum and Central Park and featured a sushi kitchen where guests could watch four chefs prepare their meal.

A picky eater, Buffett had attended many events where he ate nothing but buns. While he had never tried Japanese food, he doubted he would like it.

After sitting down to eat, Buffett watched as his companions slurped up mysterious broths and ate gummy, unidentifiable specialties. He couldn’t bring himself to try everything that was put in front of him and murmured apologies to the waiters as they carried his food away.

“One course after the other came, and each of his plates went back untouched,” writes Schroeder, “he had not known that there are so many things in the world that you can eat raw.”

“At the end of fifteen courses he still hadn’t eaten a bite”

Buffett sweated and fidgeted in his seat. He was embarrassed, afraid he would offend the chefs, and certain he would be embarrassing in front of his hosts.

The hours passed and there was nothing that even remotely appealed to him. Buffett thought longingly about hamburgers and dreamed of escaping to his friend’s nearby apartment for popcorn, peanuts, and strawberry ice cream. “At the end of the fifteen courses, he still hadn’t eaten a bite,” Schroeder writes.

“It was the worst,” Buffett told Schroeder, “I’ve eaten like this other times, but this was by far the worst.” I will never eat Japanese food again.”

Buffett may like Japan enough to visit and invest billions of dollars there, but it’s safe to say he’s not a fan of Japanese food.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings