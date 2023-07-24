Why Warren Buffett stock is a bargain now, according to analyst

Warren Buffett’s investment firm Berkshire-Hathaway’s shares in tech giant Apple have risen sharply in value. REUTERS/Jim Young

The value of Warren Buffett’s Apple bet has increased to nearly $180 billion.

Apple stock is up almost 50 percent this year as interest in artificial intelligence has sparked a big tech boom.

According to one analyst, Berkshire Hathaway is now 15 percent undervalued, thanks in part to Apple’s gains.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Warren Buffett’s share of Apple looks juicier than ever after the tech titan’s share price climbed nearly 50 percent this year.

Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway owns about 916 million shares, giving it a 5.8 percent stake in Apple, which is worth nearly $180 billion today. The famous investor’s conglomerate has most of these shares for $31 billion (roughly €28 billion), which on paper translates to almost a sixfold profit (assuming the position has not been reduced in the last quarter)

Apple stock has soared to a record high this year along with other big tech stocks, in part due to investors’ enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI), which promises to boost productivity and increase vendor profits.

Overall stock market sentiment has also improved as inflation has fallen from over 9% to 3% over the past 12 months. The slowdown in price growth has fueled hopes that the US Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, raising asset prices and stimulating the economy enough to avoid a recession.

Apple is by far the most valuable holding in Berkshire’s stock portfolio, and Buffett’s company is Apple’s largest single shareholder. UBS analyst Brian Meredith estimated in a research note this week that the Berkshire portfolio rose 10.1 percent between April 1 and July 16 of this year — and 75 percent of that increase was due to Apple’s position.

Buffett emphasizes how indispensable Apple products are in life

According to Meredith, Berkshire’s stock gains have increased the company’s intrinsic value by 5 percent, meaning its shares are now trading at a 15 percent discount to the company’s intrinsic value.

Of course, Buffett is committed to investing in quality companies for the long term and cares little about short-term fluctuations in stock prices. Nonetheless defended Earlier this year, he reviewed the enormous size of his Apple bet — the company is worth nearly a quarter of Berkshire’s $750 billion market cap — and said it’s a “better company than any we own.”

The Berkshire boss backed it, too deployedthat Apple is focused on doing a few things well, praised CEO Tim Cook as an exceptional leader and stressedhow indispensable products like iPhones and MacBooks are for their users.

