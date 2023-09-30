Home » Why we need Security Council reform
“There is widespread interest among UN member states in promoting the reform of the Security Council, but difficulties remain in achieving this objective. Divergent opinions persist among member states on at least three points: membership categories, right of veto and regional rights of representation.”

The theme is at the center of the paper “Grasping the nettle of the UN Security Council reform: the Uniting for Consensus proposal”, drawn up by the Istituto Affari Internazionali in collaboration with SIOI and the result of an in-depth discussion with experts from countries belonging to the Uniting for group Consensus (UfC).

The latest call for reform of the United Nations Security Council came from Volodymyr Zelensky, invited to speak in the Council Chamber in New York, during the 78th UN General Assembly. The issue of reform of the United Nations’ most important body has taken on fundamental significance, especially in a fragmented and increasingly multipolar world.

The paper, edited by Nicoletta Pirozziresponsible for the “EU, politics and institutions” program and responsible for institutional relations at the IAI, together with contributions from Giovanni Finizio, Pietro Gargiulo e Giuseppe Nesianalyzes the causes of this crisis of representation, offering a prospect of concrete reform.

