Author: Wang Qing (Deputy Director and Researcher, Institute of Market Economy, Development Research Center of the State Council)

During the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the initiative to enhance the security of development, pointing out that “it is necessary to do a good job in coordinating the expansion of domestic demand and deepening the structural reform of the supply side, so as to form a higher level in which demand drives supply and supply creates demand.” The level of dynamic balance, to achieve a virtuous cycle of the national economy.” Among them, “strive to expand consumer demand supported by income” is an important content. How should we recognize the important role of expanding domestic demand? Why expand consumer demand supported by income? A clearer understanding will help to implement it in practice.

Expanding domestic demand is an inevitable requirement for enhancing the endogenous driving force of economic growth. From the perspective of the law of economic development, the characteristics of the economy of a major country are dominated by domestic demand and internal circulation. In the face of complex and ever-changing domestic and foreign environments, we must first strengthen our health and run our own affairs well. As consumption has increasingly become the fundamental force driving economic growth, taking advantage of the ultra-large-scale market and the potential of domestic demand has become an effective measure to enhance the endogenous driving force of economic growth. Only in this way can the domestic cycle further play its main role and enhance the stability and security of development. sex.

Expanding domestic demand is an inevitable requirement for improving the sustainability of economic development. Achieving sustainable development is a key condition for ensuring enhanced development security initiatives. It is necessary to continuously stimulate market vitality and innovation vitality, solve problems and contradictions, and resolve risks and challenges in the development process. In terms of expanding domestic demand, it is emphasized to expand consumption demand supported by income, investment demand with reasonable return, and financial demand with principal and debt constraints. In terms of expanding consumption, it is emphasized to establish and improve a long-term mechanism for expanding residents’ consumption, so that residents can consume with stable income, dare to consume without worries, and have a good consumption environment with a strong sense of gain and strong willingness to consume.

Expanding domestic demand is an inevitable requirement for promoting the development of an open economy. Openness brings progress, and closure will inevitably lead to backwardness. Achieving better development requires the support of the global market and industrial and supply chains. Relying on the advantages of a super-large-scale market, we should further connect domestic and international markets, gather consumer resource elements, enhance the inclusiveness of my country’s development, promote the “going out” of Chinese manufacturing, Chinese brands, and Chinese services, and enhance our influence and competitiveness in the global consumer market .

To further promote the construction of a new development pattern, we must rely on expanding domestic demand, especially the recovery and expansion of consumption. On the one hand, the key to realizing a virtuous cycle of the national economy is to form a higher level of dynamic balance in which demand drives supply and supply creates demand. We cannot produce for the sake of production and talk about consumption in terms of consumption. On the other hand, unimpeded national economic circulation is not to hover at a low level, but to continuously improve the quality and level of circulation, and continuously enhance the matching degree of supply and demand. At present, the consumption-led economic growth pattern is increasingly consolidated, and the trend of personalization, diversification, and experiential consumption is more obvious. However, the traditional large-scale and homogeneous production methods are difficult to adapt to changes in consumer demand. New technologies and new platforms are needed. Reconstruct the production and circulation organization mode, and accurately connect the continuously segmented market and increasingly dispersed production. In general, it is necessary to enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, innovate consumption scenarios, and fully release consumption potential.

Our emphasis on expanding consumption is not to expand blindly, but to expand consumer demand supported by income, with the focus on establishing a long-term mechanism. Consumption is a function of income. Generally speaking, there is a certain proportional relationship between consumption growth, income growth, and economic growth. In this regard, it is necessary to increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, especially to improve the spending power of young consumer groups with strong consumption leadership and low- and middle-income residents who are more affected by the epidemic. Maintain the continuous and stable growth of residents’ disposable income, and realize that residents can “consume with stable income”.

Consumption willingness is also an important factor affecting consumption. Propensity to consume determines the proportion of residents’ income used for consumption. Imperfect social security system and increased emergency expenditure will make residents increase precautionary savings. To establish a long-term mechanism for expanding consumption, it is necessary to further improve the education, medical care, pension and other security systems, continue to expand coverage, improve the level of security, and truly allow residents to “consume without worries.”

The imperfect consumption environment restricts the release of potential consumption demand to a certain extent. In recent years, the scale of my country’s consumer market has been expanding day by day, residents’ consumption structure has been upgraded at an accelerated pace, and new business models, new models, and new services are changing with each passing day, but there are still some contradictions in the consumption environment. For example, consumer protection is not strong, urban and rural consumption facilities are not perfect, online and offline market order and supervision are not perfect, and the supply of new consumption scene facilities is insufficient. To establish a long-term mechanism for expanding consumption, it is necessary to address the old contradictions and new problems existing in the consumer market, and speed up the filling of shortcomings, so that residents “have a good consumption environment and a strong sense of gain and strong willingness to consume.”

[

责编：王晓秋 ]