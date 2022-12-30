Alibaba Cloud’s downtime in Hong Kong’s computer room is more like a fuse. The deeper reason may be Zhang Yong’s dissatisfaction with Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk’s business.

On December 29, Alibaba officially announced the news that Zhang Yong (Xiaoyaozi), chairman of the board of directors and CEO of the group, will personally take charge of Alibaba Cloud.

Zhang Yong announced this personnel change in the Ali internal letter sent at noon that day. Zhang Jianfeng (Xingdian) stepped down as the president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, and Zhang Yong personally became the president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. Zhang Jianfeng continues to serve as the dean of Dharma Academy, focusing on cutting-edge technology, Pingtouge and smart interconnection business. In addition, Cheng Li (Lu Su) no longer serves as the group’s CTO and the executive vice president of Dharma Institute, and Wu Zeming (Fan Yu) will take over. This high-level personnel change can be said to be a shock for Alibaba Cloud.

Tiger Sniff learned from several people familiar with the situation that this personnel change may be related to the large-scale service interruption event in the availability zone C of Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong Region on December 18.

On the afternoon of the 29th, Zhang Yong sent another internal letter as the president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. Tiger Sniff obtained the content of the internal letter from insiders. Only by truly maintaining a leading edge in the market can we have a lasting core competitiveness. For Ali, the probability of any failure is one in ten thousand, one in a million, and once it happens to each customer, it is 100%. We We must be anxious about what customers are anxious about, think what customers think, not only actively solve problems that customers can see, but also prevent risks that customers have not yet perceived.”

Judging from the third quarterly report released by Alibaba in November, the proportion of China‘s commercial segment revenue in Alibaba Group fell by 3% year-on-year, and the traditional pillar business showed weak growth. The cloud business is becoming the brightest growth point that Alibaba can see, and it is even called by many people as the “hope of the whole village” of Alibaba. However, judging from the current growth trend of Alibaba Cloud, it should not meet Zhang Yong’s expectations.

Hong Kong computer room downtime

On December 18, a large-scale service interruption occurred in Availability Zone C of Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong Region. The accident affected the operation of cloud products such as cloud server ECS and cloud database PolarDB in availability zone C of the Hong Kong region, and the failure time exceeded 12 hours. As a result, the websites of key infrastructure operators such as the Macau Monetary Authority, Galaxy Macau, Lotus Satellite TV, and Macau Cement Plant, food delivery platforms such as Aomi and MFood, and local media applications such as Macau Daily were inaccessible, and directly Affected withdrawals on major cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

Tiger Sniff learned from some Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong customers that in the first few hours of the downtime, Alibaba Cloud’s online customer service and telephone customer service were unable to give an explanation, solution, and recovery time for the accident. On the day of the accident, many users directly requested to change service providers in the service group.

One week after the downtime, Alibaba Cloud issued an announcement to resume the operation, publicly apologized to all customers affected by the failure, and promised to deal with compensation matters as soon as possible. Scale failure.

The work adjustments of Zhang Jianfeng and Cheng Li will be implemented from now on, and the resignation time of Alibaba Group CPO Tong Wenhong announced in Zhang Yong’s first internal letter will take effect after March 31, the end of Alibaba’s 2023 fiscal year. .

Zhang Yong repeatedly emphasized stability, security, and trust in two internal letters, and asked Alibaba Cloud to improve its working methods, customer service methods, and risk screening and handling methods accordingly.

DingTalk’s business is growing slowly, what is the next step?

Now it seems thatAlibaba Cloud’s downtime in Hong Kong’s computer room is more like a fuse. The deeper reason may be Zhang Yong’s dissatisfaction with Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk’s business.

Zhang Jianfeng took over the Alibaba Cloud Smart Business Group in 2018, during which he experienced the upgrade of DingTalk to the DingTalk business unit in 2020, and Alibaba Cloud’s “Cloud and Ding Integration” strategy. Although under the leadership of Zhang Jianfeng, Alibaba Cloud’s business has turned from loss to profit, but DingTalk’s business has not seen a significant growth under the integrated cloud and nail structure.

Alibaba Cloud has a strong pulling effect on DingTalk, but DingTalk’s growth is slow, and it is difficult to reversely pull the cloud business. According to people familiar with the matter, Zhang Yong often personally asks about the specific business of Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk, and even directly discusses the use of DingTalk with customers.

Tiger Sniff learned about Zhang Yong’s internal sharing record this year from insiders. In the internal sharing meeting, Zhang Yong openly discussed DingTalk’s specific business with grassroots employees. Once the tool is ready, others can flexibly arrange their own processes on it. In this way, each enterprise can not only realize the digitization of business processes within the enterprise, but also because business processes are related to upstream, downstream, left, and right, naturally it is cross-business, cross-organization and even cross-business. In this way, digitalization of work can be completed in all aspects, not just general office. We need to see what to do under such a general social trend.”

Internal stability, high-level changes do not affect the grassroots

According to domestic media InfoQ, after Cheng Li stepped down as the group’s CTO, he will not leave his post, but will continue to serve as the CEO’s technical advisor. One of the main reasons for Cheng Li’s resignation is to hand over the baton to the young Ali technology leader, which is also Ali’s long-standing tradition. Wu Zeming, who takes over from Cheng Li, will be Alibaba’s first post-80s CTO. After taking over the group’s CTO, he will continue to serve as the CTO of the local life business.

Another source revealed to Tiger Sniff that since Cheng Li became the CTO of Alibaba Group in 2019, he has been focusing on promoting Alibaba’s “middle platform” plan. The goal cannot be kept consistent for a long time, which poses some challenges to internal collaboration. At present, the investment in China and Taiwan has been greatly weakened.

In the internal letter announcing the transfer of personnel, Zhang Yong set the key word for the new year as “progress”. He said that only by protecting the interests of customers and creating good customer value in every bit of action can he be responsible for leading development, The great mission of creating employment and participating in international competition.

Many mid-level and grass-roots employees of Alibaba Cloud told Tiger Sniff that there were no obvious signs of high-level personnel changes before, and there is currently no sign that it will affect grass-roots work. In addition, it is good news for the Alibaba Cloud business that the CEO of the group personally concurrently serves as the president of the Alibaba Cloud Intelligent Business Group. From sales to research and development, it may be favored by group-level policies. In 2022, Aliyun’s front-line R&D and sales work will be stable overall. Due to the epidemic and economic downturn, all walks of life are facing challenges, which also directly affects the expansion of cloud business. From the current point of view, there is a high probability that next year will be in a buffer period, and the actual business recovery may take the second half of 2023.

The following is Zhang Yong’s internal letter announcing Alibaba Cloud’s personnel changes:

Ali people, The past year has been very difficult, and the new year is about to begin. Especially in the current stage of the rapid spread of the epidemic, many students are still focused on work during the process of fighting against the virus, working hard to ensure the stable operation of the Group’s various businesses, and continuing to serve customers in various feasible ways. Here, I sincerely thank you all, and I also care about you very much. I hope that we can all go through smoothly and enter a new stage of work and life. When I was making a full-year outlook at the beginning of this year, the keyword I wrote down was ‘fix’; when 2023 is about to start, I hope that the keyword in the new year is ‘advance’. As society enters a new stage of co-existing with the epidemic, and as the country specifies the future development direction of the platform economy, we are even more convinced that only development is the last word, and can solve many of the problems we encounter today. Forging iron requires self-hardening. The core of Ali’s development is to be a “good” self and a “good” enterprise. Only by safeguarding the interests of customers and creating customer value in every step of the way can we undertake the great mission of leading development, creating jobs and participating in international competition. As the new year begins, I would like to share with you a series of decisions regarding organizational changes in the Group: 1. Zhang Jianfeng (Xingdian) no longer serves as the president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, and continues to serve as the dean of Dharma Institute, focusing on cutting-edge technology exploration, and will continue to be in charge of Pingtouge and Smart Internet. I will be acting as the President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and directly in charge of DingTalk. Zhou Jingren (Jingren) will serve as the CTO of Alibaba Cloud Smart, and at the same time continue to serve as the vice president of Dharma Academy. In the past four years, Xingdian has led all Alibaba Cloud juniors to achieve remarkable results in technological innovation and industry influence, and has made important contributions to the development of Alibaba Cloud. I hope that Xingdian will lead Dharma Institute to continue to climb the peak in the field of science and technology. For cloud computing, stability and security are the most basic responsibilities to customers. We must always be in awe and live up to the trust and support of customers. 2. Cheng Li (Lu Su) will no longer be the CTO of the group and the executive vice president of the Bodhidharma Academy, and Wu Zeming (Fan Yu) will be the CTO of the group and the vice president of the Bodhidharma Academy. During the few years in Alibaba, Lu Su has made important efforts and contributions to Alibaba’s technological development, especially the cultivation of technical talents. In the future, he will continue to assist me in my work as a technical consultant. Wu Zeming (Fan Yu) also continues to serve as the CTO of the local life business. The above appointments are effective immediately. 3. Tong Wenhong (Judy) will no longer be the CPO of Alibaba Group from April 1, 2023. Tong Wenhong has been in the company since its inception. With the growth of the company, she has gone through many important positions, built our beautiful Xixi Park, participated in the establishment of Cainiao Logistics, and fully promoted the construction of the group’s organizational system during her tenure as the group’s CPO. In the future, she will continue to participate in the group’s cultural operations as a partner of Alibaba. The position of group CPO will be taken over by Jiang Fang (Jiang Fang). Special thanks again to Xingdian, Lu Su, and Tong Wenhong. They gave Ali the best time, assumed great responsibilities over the years, and made great contributions to Ali’s growth. 2023 is coming soon, and we all have a lot of expectations for the new year. 2023 is a very critical year for Alibaba. I hope that all Alibaba people will use their enterprising spirit and strength to welcome this new year. We go hand in hand! Alibaba Group 2022.12.29

The following is an internal letter issued by Zhang Yong as the president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence:

This is the first time I am writing to you as the President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. The birth and growth of Alibaba Cloud is exactly the innovative practice of Alibaba’s daring to be the first and bold exploration, and it is also the battlefield to test our “from customers, to customers”. The value of “customer first” has never been a slogan hanging high on the company wall, but the cornerstone that supports our daily growth. The success of customers is the success of Alibaba Cloud. Without the trust of customers, there would be no Alibaba Cloud today, let alone the future of Alibaba Cloud. Our millions of customers include startups, large corporations, government agencies and the public service. Our business type determines that we must regard customer trust as life. Once trust is lost, customers can leave us at any time. Only the accumulated trust of customers can enable us to truly maintain a leading edge in the market and enable us to have a lasting core competitiveness. For Ali, the probability of any failure is one in ten thousand or one in million, and once it happens to each customer, it is 100%. We must be anxious about what customers are anxious about, think what customers think, not only actively solve problems that customers can see, but also prevent risks that customers have not yet perceived. To achieve this, Alibaba Cloud not only needs to continue to pursue the advancement of technology, but also to serve customers well with its self-developed and technologically leading cloud computing operating system; we also need to be advanced in operation and management, based on our own working methods , the way of serving customers, the screening and handling of risks, etc., form another intelligent operating system that can support Alibaba Cloud, a huge organization composed of tens of thousands of students, to operate efficiently at the same time. On this operating system, It can also be a global leader. I believe that every Alibaba Cloud student feels the same about the above. Since its establishment 13 years ago, Alibaba Cloud has gained more customers by continuously providing products with high availability, stable performance, safety and reliability, and has also been recognized as “No. 1 in Asia and No. 3 in the world“. This is inseparable from the belief and dedication of the previous Alibaba Cloud presidents, and it is also inseparable from the full dedication of every Alibaba Cloud student who “sees because he believes”. I believe that only by continuing to create value for customers, only by making our commitment to customers more firm than before, only by focusing on customer-focused innovation, and only by insisting on the belief that customer trust cannot be let down can our Alibaba Cloud be able to Go better, walk more steadily, go further! I look forward to working side by side with you to jointly build the future of Alibaba Cloud! Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Sho Yoko

Source of this article: Huxiu APP (ID: huxiu_com), author: Qi Jian, original title: “Why Xiaoyaozi personally took command of Alibaba Cloud”

