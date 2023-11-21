Why you should be interested in the OpenAI chaos surrounding Sam Altman

Sam Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI on Friday, resulting in a chaotic weekend for the company. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Altman was fired from his position as CEO of OpenAI on Friday.

The announcement kicked off a chaotic weekend involving Altman, Microsoft and the company behind Chat GPT.

OpenAI owns an important part of the digital infrastructure. If the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI does not continue, the shockwave for each of us could be significant.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

On Friday afternoon, news that Sam Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind Chat GPT, shocked the tech world. Throughout the weekend, phones rang, tweets were sent, and group texts lit up as more news came: OpenAI President Greg Brockman quit; the company tried to bring Altman back; and in the early hours of Monday, Microsoft announced that it had hired both Altman and Brockman.

Now, almost every single OpenAI employee has signed a letter saying they will quit if Altman and Brockman aren’t brought back. Some media outlets have reported that the pressure campaign to reinstate Altman may be having an impact.

So what’s so bad about it? Why should you care so much about the chaos that exists in a company that you may not have heard of a year ago? Why is it so important that OpenAI and Microsoft clear this all up?

That’s why you should be interested in the OpenAI chaos

Beyond the existential fears that OpenAI is developing a potentially dangerous technology, this weekend’s events were about more than just corporate mischief: the fate of Chat GPT – the AI ​​chatbot that more than 100 million people use at work. use at school and at home – is at stake.

Read too

After being kicked out of OpenAI: Chat GPT inventor Sam Altman goes to Microsoft

Just look at Microsoft’s stock price over the last few days, or Altman’s most recent one Post on X, which shows how important Chat GPT and OpenAI’s other AI tools are to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and a whole host of other people. “Satya and my top priority remains ensuring that OpenAI continues to thrive,” Altman wrote on Monday. “We are committed to ensuring continuity of operations for our partners and customers – the OpenAI/Microsoft partnership makes this very possible.”

To get straight to the point: Microsoft and OpenAI, which was founded as a non-profit organization to research artificial intelligence, have been working together since 2019. Microsoft invested $1 billion (€915 million) that year, wrote another check in 2021, and upped the ante this year by providing $10 billion (€9.15 billion) to OpenAI.

OpenAI owns an important part of the digital infrastructure

But the deal was about more than just money. OpenAI relies on Microsoft’s cloud computing infrastructure and Azure data centers to power its large language models and AI tools such as GPT-4, Chat GPT and DALL-E 3. The startup is likely spending most of the money it received from Microsoft on cloud services from its main backer – a kind of circular deal.

Without Microsoft’s supercomputers, OpenAI is essentially a really well-built, technologically advanced boat without a paddle. Microsoft is working on its own large language model, but doesn’t have one yet – without OpenAI’s, the tech giant has great paddles, but no boat.

Read too

OpenAI’s new CEO revealed his plans for the first 30 days in an X-post at 1 a.m

The two work together symbiotically. If almost all of OpenAI’s employees jump ship and go to Microsoft, what can they take with them? Probably not Chat GPT and the big language model behind it. That could require Altman, Brockman, and whoever else joins Microsoft to develop their own AI models from scratch, which would take at least several months and a whole lot of money.

So what is at stake for you?

In this scenario, would Microsoft continue to support OpenAI with all the expensive cloud infrastructure? If not, then where would OpenAI get the chips, servers, networks and data centers to deliver Chat GPT and its other services to the masses?

Even if you don’t use Chat GPT as a homework helper or personal assistant, the shockwaves for you could be significant. There are hundreds of AI startups that have built themselves around Chat GPT with the blessing of OpenAI. Major companies like Canva and JetBlue have integrated AI business software into their businesses.

Read too

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella almost became the biggest loser in the OpenAI fiasco – but he outsmarted everyone

However this mess is resolved, the episode has done serious damage to OpenAI and called into question the future of its incredibly popular services. If this all continues to go wrong, you’ll soon hear more about Claude, Google Bard, and other competing AI offerings.

Read the original article in English here.