Why you should use De domains for your German websites …

Please go to Google.de and enter the keyword “books”. You will find out for yourself that you will almost only find websites on the first page of Google that start with De-Domains work.

The situation is the same for other keywords. This is the most important argument for registering a De domain if you are interested in the large German market.

Germans first look for De domains. Many users do not go to Google to search, but spontaneously enter the terms +.de in the browser.

Because Germans expect a website to use .de, they subconsciously remember visited pages or pages they’ve heard of with a de-domain, even if it wasn’t actually a de-domain. This effect can also cause website owners to lose traffic if they use other domains.

Incidentally, there is nothing wrong with using other domains in addition to the De domain, for example one com-Domain for an international appearance and Neue Top Level Domains register for industry-specific marketing to direct them to the website with the De domain or to create a standalone website with their own content.

If you are currently using a com domain, you can forward your new de domain to the website with the com domain.

More nets catch more fish….

You may have had the opportunity to observe a traditional fisherman while on vacation. He casts not just one net, but several. Because he knows: more nets bring more fish. Follow the fisherman’s example: more domains bring more traffic, and therefore more contacts.

In the past, Google often listed a domain with numerous subdomains or URLs in the search results. In order to create more variety in the search results by listing different offers, Google has stopped doing this.

For users, especially companies, it is therefore more worthwhile than ever to be represented on the Internet not just with one domain, but with several domains. With several domains, Google increases the chance of being well listed with one or more websites in the search engine results.

Many interested parties complain that their De domain is no longer free. DENIC members also have advice in such cases. Contact DENIC member Secura at secura@domainregistry.de.

Hans-Peter Oswald

Secura GmbH is an ICANN accredited registrar for top level domains. Secura can register generic domains, e.g. .com, .net etc. and also register almost all active country domains.

In 2018, Secura GmbH was among the best in the industry award. Secura won the 2016 Ai Intellectual Property Award “as Best International Domain Registration Firm – Germany”. Secura was qualified as an innovator at the “Innovation Prize IT of the Initiative Mittelstand 2016” and was also recognized as one of the best in the field of e-commerce at the “Innovation Prize IT of the Initiative Mittelstand 2016”. Secura GmbH was among the best in the 2012 Initiative Mittelstand IT Innovation Award and the 2012 Industry Award. At the HOSTING & SERVICE PROVIDER AWARD 2012, Secura just missed being nominated as the winner.

Since 2013, Secura has also been very active with the new top-level domains. Secura registers marks for the Sunrise Period as Official Agent of the Trade Mark Clearinghouse.

Contact: secura@domainregistry.de

ICANN-Registrar Secura GmbH

Hans Peter Oswald

Frohnhofweg 18

50858 Köln

Germany

Phone: +49 221 2571213

Fax: +49 221 9252272

secura@web.de

