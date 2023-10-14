Why you shouldn’t be afraid that AI will take your job

Microsoft founder Bill Gates in 1990. Microsoft

Many people are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) will eliminate a number of jobs.

Decades ago, many people also worried that spreadsheets and ATMs would destroy jobs.

Overall, both technologies have created jobs.

By now you’ve probably read the predictions that artificial intelligence (AI) will replace millions of jobs. Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs predicted that artificial intelligence would impact 300 million jobs worldwide and cause “significant disruption” to the labor market.

There are already prominent examples of companies large and small replacing workers with AI. IBM, for example, said earlier this year that it would impose a hiring freeze on certain positions that could be replaced by the technology. And leading scientists like Daron Acemoglu have warned about the potential impact of AI on the workforce. This has made many people fear for their careers. A recent survey found that one in five college-educated workers fear losing their job to technology.

Reason for optimism

This is not surprising. Throughout history, technology has changed work in many ways, including impacting the job market. In a major research report recently published, Morgan Stanley compares the rise of artificial intelligence to past periods of technological innovation. And the results give cause for optimism.

Take spreadsheets. They first appeared in the late 1970s, and with the introduction of Microsoft Excel in the late 1980s, adoption of this new type of accounting accelerated. Here’s what Morgan Stanley says:

“With the rapid spread of this technology in the 1980s, particularly after the introduction of Microsoft Excel in 1987, the number of Americans working as accountants and accounting/auditing clerks declined (from approximately two million per year 1987 to just over 1.5 million in 2000). At the same time, the number of Americans working as accountants/auditors increased (from ~1.3 million in 1987 to ~1.5 million in 2000) and as management analysts and financial managers (from ~0.6 million in 1987 to ~1 .5 million in 2000) increased significantly.”

Spreadsheets create jobs. Morgan Stanley

In other words, any decline in one type of job was more than offset by the creation of new, adjacent jobs. Something similar happened with the introduction of the ATM, which was predicted to spell the end of the bank teller’s profession. Instead, the ATMs made running a branch cheaper while increasing demand for bank branches, creating even more jobs for tellers. Here’s Morgan Stanley again:

“Many previous phases of technological innovation predicted huge job losses, and by and large we have seen the opposite, driven by increases in productivity, lower prices and also entirely new products and services.”

It is important to note that these numbers reflect the total number of employees. It is entirely possible for someone to lose their job as an accountant and be unable to retrain or find another job as an accountant or financial manager. And if you’re that accountant, it’s little consolation that there’s growth in careers that aren’t available to you. This is absolutely critical to helping those affected by the disruption develop new skills, as Morgan Stanley notes:

“The loss of GenAI workers could trigger unprecedented demand for retraining. While public-private partnerships can mitigate GenAI’s work disruption, we believe the extent of work disruption will likely require significant capacity expansion to retrain large numbers of U.S. workers.“

