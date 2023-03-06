Home Business Why young people film themselves when they are laid off
Business

by admin
A user is visibly tense during the phone conversation with her boss, she grimaces, holds her hands over her eyes and cheeks, laughs nervously and announces that she is about to cry. She doesn’t even say that she wants to quit, her counterpart knows where the conversation is headed. Her boss is relaxed: “We will be sad and miss you,” she can be heard saying in the background, “but I’m happy for you and you’ll do great.” There are numerous positive reactions in the comments. Many viewers cheer her on because she listened to herself and pulled through her resignation.

