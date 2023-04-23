Why young people want to work differently than their parents

Climate crisis, low pension, uncertain future

Working less for more free time: Many young people want exactly that and are questioning the working lives of their parents and grandparents. But they are also increasingly asking themselves the question of why they work so hard when the future is so uncertain.

Lea Schönborn, for example, thinks of the climate crisis. Or the prospect of a small pension: “I think the ignorance of how much money you will have in the end when you stop working: It does something with how you are in life now.”

Sociologist Hurrelmann: “Young people are highly motivated”

Young people are often said to be unwilling to work, mostly by older people. That’s wrong, says the sociologist Klaus Hurrelmann. He has been researching youth development for decades. She really wants to work. All studies show that their motivation is high, explains Hurrelmann.

“Young people want fulfillment, fun and joy at work. At the same time, they want to earn good money.” That is no longer entirely certain today, because: “You can’t uproot trees with what you earn in your job”. The parents and grandparents of the younger generation were often able to afford real estate. “Today it’s not that easy anymore. The balance has shifted,” says Hurrelmann.

Skills shortage strengthens negotiating position

Not destroying oneself at work and reconciling professional and private life: that is what all generations want, says Klaus Hurrelmann.

However, due to the lack of skilled workers, the position of young people is significantly strengthened. According to the researcher, they could often choose their employer after a good education. “I think it’s a bit revolutionary what the young people are doing here,” says Hurrelmann.

Productivity can increase with fewer hours worked

For Lea Schönborn, the 4-day week has another advantage that should also be of interest to employers: “I think you are much more productive if you can work less, because then you have to do a lot more in this short time . As if you know you have five days. Then tasks expand that don’t need to expand that much.”

This is also confirmed by timber entrepreneur Othmar Osenstätter. Nevertheless, many companies are concerned that productivity could fall if young people have a different work mentality, says the sociologist Klaus Hurrelmann. “But basically, the orientation of the young people, also through their digital intuition, gives them a huge opportunity to become efficient in the company.” A prerequisite for this must be to properly incorporate the desire for less working hours into the work process. “I think cross-generational teams are just the right thing here,” says Hurrelmann.

Older employees contribute their work experience, younger employees make sure that no one in the team works too much overtime: This is what a work culture that is good for everyone could look like.