When devising a course about a topic, you need to have thorough research on the subject and an expert opinion, which will be given to you by a subject matter expert. The term ‘subject matter expert’ or SME is basically a way of referring to someone who is an expert in their particular profession or is very knowledgeable and skilled in a certain issue.

You can find an SME anywhere; it could be in the finance department, the HR team, engineering, R&D, product, or sales. There is always a specialist in each business unit.

As their job in course development will focus primarily on the quality of learning and improving the module, the SME is essential to the development of high-quality online courses in eLearning. As you are creating the course, your SME can assist you in defining learning objectives, choosing the right LMS tool like Cornerstone ondemand, creating the content, and providing insightful feedback. In other words, without an SME, creating an eLearning course can be a bit of a struggle.

Here are more reasons to explain why you need an SME and what role they can play:

Help in developing content from scratch

When the client’s input is unclear, eLearning creators require assistance in understanding the content. SMEs can assist eLearning creators by offering a thorough comprehension of the subject with their expert knowledge on the matter. They can explain the inputs’ complex animations and procedures. Your SME can also provide you with a concept for the course structure, so you will know where to begin and with what. Ask them about their opinion on the type of assessments that should be used and the length of each module for appropriate learning. They can also assist in determining where the tests should be placed in the online course.

Clarify doubts

SME is the person whom you can go to for any subject-related queries because they hold expertise in that field. The subject matter expert for your project will assist you in developing the appropriate material, with the right information for your online course while keeping the target audience and their expectations in mind. They also dispel worries during the development of an eLearning initiative by having your back at all times. Discuss your concerns with them and you shall always end up with a solution upon working together for it.

Editing and updating the content

In some situations, the designed material does not transfer automatically into eLearning course material. The subject matter expert of your project will have to work with you to meet the new needs. Assume the topic worked effectively in a typical classroom with a live instructor. Online learning necessitates involvement, and involvement necessitates the use of multimedia resources. If an Instructional Designer is not available, the SME must find out how to include the multimedia elements into the text. They’ll have to completely reconstruct the course and add or subtract elements and material, accordingly. They will also ensure consistency in your course and check that the material is organized well. Let them validate and manage your course’s vocabulary.

Reviewing and closing projects

Your SME has the knowledge to be able to comment on whether your course is doing a good job or not. Let them review your project and run it for consistency and organization of its content. They will be able to suggest you make changes in infographics, images, assessments, and if you can present your material in a better manner. They will validate your course and ensure that your content and design are aligned with your learning objectives.

We hope this post has helped you understand the function of the subject matter expert (SME) in eLearning development and made you consider taking the help of one. If you want to create a high-quality, adaptable, and rich online course, you’ll need someone who knows the subject matter inside and out. When starting something new, finding the right place to begin can be difficult, but there is no harm in getting a helping hand to help you navigate.