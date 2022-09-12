New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Hummingbird Network

·Evaluation Preface Product Introduction

Canon once again released new products some time ago, releasing two RF full-frame lenses in one go: RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM and RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. The main feature of these two lenses is high cost performance. Although they are not L-level red-circle lenses, according to my past experience, Canon RF non-red-circle lenses maintain their overall strength and comprehensive quality on the basis of maintaining cost performance. The performance is very good. So after I got this RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens, I was looking forward to such a wide-angle lens with macro function.

Canon EOS R5 with RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is a lightweight ultra-wide prime lens with a body weight of only about 270 grams and a lens length of only about 63.1 mm. Used in conjunction with the EOS R6, the overall weight of the lens and body is only about 950 grams. The length of the body and lens is only about 13 cm; when used with the EOS R10, an APS-C format micro-camera, the overall weight is only 699 grams, and the overall length is less than 13 cm. Such a lightweight and compact lens is very suitable for travel photographers and Vlog enthusiasts. It is convenient to carry and shoot when going out, no pressure for handheld shooting, and no burden to shoot for a long time.

Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM Specifications:

Lens structure: 11 elements in 9 groups

·Special lens: 1 UD lens, 1 PMo aspherical lens

·Focus drive method: STM

Number of aperture blades: 9 circular apertures

Aperture range: f/1.8-f/22

·Minimum focus distance: 0.14m

·Magnification: 0.5

Filter diameter: φ52mm

·Maximum diameter×length: φ74.4mm×63.1mm

·Weight: about 270g

Canon EOS R5 with RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Structurally, Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM adopts 11 optical structures in 9 groups, including 1 UD lens and 1 PMo aspherical lens. In addition, the Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM lens also has 9 built-in circular aperture blades, the closest focusing distance is only 14cm, the magnification is 0.5 times, and the filter diameter is 52mm. It is an ultra-wide semi-macro lens. The lens can well achieve the fusion of the environment and the subject.

Canon EOS R5 with RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM This lens is compact in size and light in weight. It can well realize the creation of VLOG videos, and the optical quality of this lens is excellent, whether it is shooting scenery, portrait works or microscopic photography. It’s a good choice for distance works. Let’s take a look at the specific performance of this lens!

·Appearance details

The Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens has the same outer packaging as the previous RF lenses. It has formed a highly consistent style. Model identification, the big “RF” word on the box indicates its pure RF series lens lineage. In addition to the lens, the packing list also includes accessories such as a hood, a manual and a warranty card.

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM This lens still continues the design style of Canon RF bayonet. Like other RF bayonet lenses, it adopts a matte spraying process that feels good in hand, and the rear of the lens has the same silver decorative ring, which looks very good overall. Minimalistic.

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

At the same time, on the front of the Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens, it is also the consistent design of Canon RF bayonet lenses: the brand and focal length logos are highly recognizable. In addition, this lens also uses STM stepping motor, STM stepping motor It is also the usual configuration of Canon’s popular lenses, and the driving speed and accuracy are very good, which is the same as all the previous lenses using Canon’s STM stepping motor.

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM has a zoom ring and a multi-function control ring. Overall, the damping design is moderate and it is relatively easy to use. The side of the lens is also marked with the closest focusing distance of 0.14m. The body has only two function levers: the AF/MF focus drive lever and the optical image stabilization switch lever. In addition, Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM also has a 5-level optical image stabilization capability, which can achieve a 6.5-level compensation effect in coordination with cameras with in-body image stabilization.

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

The Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM has a maximum diameter and length of 74.4mm×63.1mm. The workmanship is still solid despite its compact shape, and you can feel a little weight in your hand. It adopts a filter size of φ52mm, and 9 circular aperture blades can be seen directly through the front mirror. In the lens bayonet part, you can see the metal bayonet of the RF lens. Four metal screws and 12 metal contacts are arranged near the bayonet, which can effectively transmit photo data and aperture information.

·Resolution real shot

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is a macro wide-angle lens with a large aperture, and its resolution naturally attracts a lot of attention. Before, I used an RF fixed-focus lens with macro, and the overall quality was not bad. Let’s take a look at the actual shooting. In the actual shooting, I turned off all the lens aberration correction in the camera, and recorded in RAW+JPEG dual format, and at the same time 100% captured the center and edge of the screen for tabulation, let’s take a look at the resolution performance of this lens.

The red frame is the 100% screenshot area

Judging from the actual image quality performance, the Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens has very good image quality performance when the aperture is fully open, and the image quality is further improved as the aperture shrinks. Has very high center sharpness and edge sharpness. Overall, except for a slight drop in image quality due to the optical phenomenon of diffraction at the f/22 minimum aperture.

For Canon’s RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM, a small wide-angle macro lens, I believe you are more concerned about the ability to control vignetting at the edge of the screen. Below we use a group of blue sky shots to demonstrate the control of this lens for vignetting. Through the actual shooting, it can be found that the Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is still very powerful in the control of vignetting, and the phenomenon of vignetting is basically invisible when the aperture is fully opened.

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM distortion real shot

The Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM will have slight barrel distortion during the shooting process. It can perform so well only when an aspherical lens is added. However, it is worth noting that this lens is in the The distortion control in the fuselage cannot be turned on, so using this lens can only rely on post-processing for distortion correction.

I personally think the Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens has a good control of dispersion. As a lens with a large f/1.8 aperture, when the aperture is fully opened, you can see a relatively small amount of dispersion. The phenomenon of purple fringing and axial dispersion can really be described as slight, and after narrowing the aperture, it can be found that the dispersion control of the Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens is very good.

·Real samples and summary

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is a full-frame wide-angle fixed-focus lens, and also has a macro shooting function. Compared with the human monocular perspective, it has a little perspective, which will make the captured picture more flexible. Therefore, it is often used as a hang-up head by photographers, so let’s take a look at more samples I shot with this lens! (The following samples are all taken with EOS R5 and Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM, with mild post-grading, interested friends can click on the picture to view the larger picture）

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/2.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/200s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/320s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/8000s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/640s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/3200s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 800

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 500

Exposure Time: 1/60s Exposure Compensation: 0EV White Balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 12800

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/8000s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/3.2 ISO Sensitivity: 1250

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/3.2 ISO Sensitivity: 2000

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/3.2 ISO Sensitivity: 2500

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/250s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 24mm Aperture: f/1.8 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/500s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

·Evaluation summary

Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is an affordable ultra-wide prime lens. This lens is small in size and light in weight. The large aperture of f/1.8 can bring more light in. At the same time, the lens provides 5-level handheld. Anti-shake, it can achieve 6.5-level synergistic anti-shake effect with the fuselage, which can be more handy in night scene shooting or macro shooting. I personally think that Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is a lens with comprehensive capabilities, good dispersion control, good image quality performance, good vignetting control, etc., so that this lens can meet the needs of portraits , scenery, street photography, VLOG and other subjects of photos or videos, and it also has a certain macro shooting ability, is a wide-angle semi-macro lens. The current price of 4399 yuan also makes this wide-angle macro very cost-effective. If you are a Canon EOS R system user and pursue high cost performance, then this Canon RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is really worth considering. .



