WIIT acquires Global Access and continues its expansion in Germany

WIIT, through its German subsidiary myLoc, has signed an agreement for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Global Access Internet Services.

The Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Cozzi and Francesco Baroncelli, Chief M&A Officer of WIIT commented:

“This acquisition helps to further strengthen our position in Germany, a market that today represents over 55% of our business, both from an economic/financial point of view and from a competitive positioning point of view. With a 2022 turnover of approximately 4 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1 million euros, the operation fits perfectly into the trend of small-scale acquisitions, but with large cost synergies, estimated, in this case, in about 1 million euros per year when fully operational. The German market continues to represent a significant expansion opportunity for the Group in Europe”.

