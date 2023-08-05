Wiit: new 8-year agreement for Premium Hybrid Secure Cloud services

Wiit, one of the main European players in the Cloud Computing services market for businesses, focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid and Private Cloud services for Critical Applications, has signed an eight-year agreement, for a total value of approx. 3 million euros, with an important Italian company part of an international group, operating in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Client has chosen Wiit as its cloud partner for the next eight years, thus gaining access to the possibility of undertaking a joint path aimed at adopting Secure Cloud services with very high resilience. The customer’s critical applications will be fully managed and hosted in high reliability in the Premium Zones which are part of the Italian Regions (among the 6 Regions made available by Wiit). The services provided by the Premium Zone Italy North-West are joined by the Disaster Recovery service by the Standard Zone North-East.

The Premium Cloud services are integrated into the Cyber ​​Security monitoring and protection systems provided by the Wiit SOC, in a Premium Hybrid Secure Cloud model. The Customer will therefore make processes and applications available to its users in a way that will allow, in addition to resilience, also maximum flexibility, scalability and security. All the Customer’s systems will therefore be hosted within the Wiit Data Center network with 24/7 support.

“This new agreement makes us very happy and strengthens our presence in markets such as the pharmaceutical one, where the adoption of secure hybrid cloud models offers the best guarantees for data protection, compliance and security in defense of critical services for people’s health” commented Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of Wiit.