From Wednesday 27 July the new public register of oppositions (RPO) to wild telemarketing will be operational, which simplifies the procedures for citizens who intend to protect their privacy from invasive and unwanted promotional activities. This was announced by the Mise according to which in particular the possibility of registering with the RPO is extended to mobile phone numbers – already provided for the fixed telephone and postal address – thus canceling the consents to the use of data by the operators, who will be obliged to periodically consult the register and in any case before the start of any advertising campaign.

These are the innovations introduced with the implementing decrees of the reform approved, on the proposal of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, by the Council of Ministers last January, while the so-called tariff decree was signed last Friday and sent to the Court of Auditors for registration.

This is a public and free service for all citizens who, once registered in the register lists, will no longer be able to be contacted by the telemarketing operator, unless the latter has obtained specific consent to use the data after the date. of registration or under an existing or terminated contract for no more than thirty days.