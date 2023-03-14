Without investors, Wildling grew into a strong company with over 200 employees. Then there were numerous layoffs. How did the founders deal with this?

Anna Yona founded Wildling Shoes, deliberately forgoing investors to retain control of her startup Sandra Dienemann

For years everything seemed to be going well at Wildling. The startup, which sells minimal shoes online, has grown to over 200 employees since it was founded in 2015 without investors. This is an achievement that only a few young German companies achieve. But at the beginning of the year, the founding couple Anna and Ran Yona parted ways with around a sixth of the workforce, which corresponds to around 40 employees. For a startup that looks less at numbers and more at company values ​​and employees, this is a disaster.

The reasons for the layoffs – such as the changed economic situation, which also hit other startups hard – did not appear suddenly, says founder Anna Yona in the start-up scene podcast “So geht Startup”. Rather, they would have announced themselves for months. This posed problems for management. Because what is the best way to communicate that colleagues will soon be leaving the company? And how do you determine the right time? Is this as early as possible so that the workforce can prepare for it? Or as late as possible to keep the emotional burden low?

Terminations at Wildling via video chat

In the case of Wildling, the founding duo led by Anna Yona decided to only let the upper management in on it first. This step put a strain on Yona, she says, because it meant the founder couldn’t be honest with the employees. A precise plan was then drawn up with the management as to how those affected would find out about their dismissal and how they could be supported emotionally. Wildling decided that there should only be a few minutes between the announcement of the layoffs in front of the entire team and the individual layoff talks with those affected. The termination interviews took place via video chat, as almost all Wildling employees work remotely.

In the current episode of “So geht Startup”, you can find out whether the procedure worked as desired by the founders and what other startups can learn from it.

Sexism scandal at award ceremony

We also spoke to Anna Yona about the German Sustainability Award, which the startup received in December and at which Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the guest of honour. For Yona, the evening fell out of time, she says. Not only was there hardly any discussion about sustainability – Wildling relies on natural raw materials and a sustainable supply chain in the production of its shoes, which, among other things, are supposed to feel like barefoot thanks to less material. Sexist clichés also prevailed. You can hear what the founder means by that and how things could be better in our current podcast episode.

