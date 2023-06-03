Home » Wiler planning company Weber + Partner adopts a holding structure
Business

by admin
COMPANY

The international industrial planning office Weber and Partners has been restructured. Founder Maurice Weber will manage the holding company, which includes four subsidiaries. These cover various business areas of the Wiler company.

Founder Maurice Weber is not only head of the new holding company, but also president of FC Wil.

Ralph Ribi

The aim of the new holding structure is to strengthen the competitiveness of the company based in Wil, according to a statement. W+P Weber und Partner AG will take over the Swiss business in the future. It is managed by Manuel Herrero and Andreas Pazeller. This is still about the conception and realization of industrial buildings. On an international level, this area will be taken over by W+P Weber und Partner GmbH in Friedrichshafen. This is managed by Manuel Strauch. The real estate portfolio is taken over by W+P Immobilien under Sebastian Offergeld.

The fourth subsidiary of the new holding will be W+P Beteiligung AG, which is also managed by Manuel Herrero and Andreas Pazeller. According to the statement, this will invest in promising companies and start-ups. The portfolio today includes companies such as Kemaro and Eenfinity.

Weber and Partners was founded in Wil in 2001. Today the company has 120 employees at four locations in Switzerland and Germany.

