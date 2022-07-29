Home Business Will Apple buy Netflix? Cook: Not ruling out major acquisitions – Apple Apple – cnBeta.COM
Will Apple buy Netflix? Cook: Not ruling out major acquisitions

Will Apple buy Netflix? Cook: Not ruling out major acquisitions

Beijing time July 29 news, Apple CEO Tim Cook (Tim Cook) said on Thursday on the third-quarter conference call that he did not rule out the possibility of acquiring large companies, but Apple would never acquire without a strategic plan. a company. Apple’s third-quarter services revenue was $19.6 billion, up 12% from a year earlier.

Analysts asked on the conference call whether Apple was interested in acquiring “outside products” to further expand its services lineup. The implication of the question may be whether Apple will eventually acquire streaming video giant Netflix.

Cook did not disclose details of Apple’s strategy, but he said that Apple is always “watching the market” for potential acquisition opportunities. Apple has not ruled out acquiring major companies if necessary. However, Cook also said that Apple “never buys for acquisition’s sake” or “for revenue”. Cook emphasized that, at least for now, Apple remains focused on acquiring smaller companies and individual talent that can bolster the company’s business.

“We’re always looking and asking ourselves how strategic this kind of deal is. We’re never buying for acquisition’s sake, we’re never buying for revenue. We’ve done some smaller IP and people so far. Acquisition. I wouldn’t rule out any future possibilities. We’re always watching the market.”

