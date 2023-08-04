Home » Will Edelweiss fly to Namibia soon? That’s what the airline says about the rumor
Business

Will Edelweiss fly to Namibia soon? That’s what the airline says about the rumor

by admin
Will Edelweiss fly to Namibia soon? That’s what the airline says about the rumor

Will Edelweiss fly to Namibia soon? That’s what the airline says about the rumor – and that’s why business is booming

The holiday travel business is running like clockwork. Many airlines are already well above the pre-corona level. Now there are rumors about a new long-haul destination for the Swiss Edelweiss. There is also another expansion planned for this.

Edelweiss flies holidaymakers to long-haul destinations with five A340 aircraft.

Image: Andreas Haas/Imago

For a few days now, the “Flumserberg” has also been flying passengers out into the world. The airline Edelweiss will soon be christening its A340 aircraft, which joined the fleet from its sister company Swiss. This means that five instead of four long-haul aircraft will be flying for Edelweiss, which specializes in holidaymakers. Access opens up space for growth.

See also  Government - Geywitz insists on municipal right of first refusal for residential buildings

You may also like

Africa: do not give in to conditional aid...

Apple’s Three Consecutive Revenue Decline: Can India Save...

Gebrüder Weiss supplies Croatian islands with electric tricycles

Fassino: “I didn’t say to increase the compensation,...

Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases

Plaza Las Americas announces new store openings and...

Key Points from Joint Press Conference by National...

Riguzzi Metallbau relocates the Felben site to Baar...

Illimity, Corrado Passera makes a bang: profit boom...

Karl Bürkli: socialist, revolutionary, direct democrat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy