Will high earners soon have to pay more?

The President of the German Nursing Council (DPR), Christine Vogler, said her association of nursing professionals was “shocked” that the necessary and overdue reforms were still not being tackled. “There is a risk of the collapse of the supply structures in Deutschland.” In Germany, more than 4.6 million people in need receive benefits from the social care fund.

So health politicians in the Bundestag are looking for ways out for health and care. In the coming year, a deficit of at least eight billion euros is likely to come up in the statutory health insurance alone. The flaring debate about higher contributions for higher earners should be seen under this sign. That would burden some employees and companies more than before, because employees and employers pay half of the contribution. In the next step, it would also raise the limit from which employees can take out private insurance. Accordingly, the private health insurance companies (PKV) criticize such considerations as an attack on the status quo and their existence.