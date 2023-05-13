Will real estate prices in Germany rise again in the near future?

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the Residential real estate prices in Germany last year fell for the first time in twelve years. From October to December, there was an average decrease of 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year. This is the first price drop since late 2010, when there was a 0.5 percent drop. Compared to the previous quarter, the prices for apartments and one- and two-family houses even fell by 5.0 percent.

An even sharper decline in purchase prices for residential real estate was last recorded in the first quarter of 2007, when a minus of 3.8 percent was registered compared to the first quarter of 2006. The reasons for the decline in purchase prices are seen in a fall in demand due to rising financing costs and persistently high inflation.

Temporary price dip in real estate

A recently published market study by Deutsche Bank (DB) came to the conclusion that the setbacks in house and apartment prices were only a temporary price dip. The economists consider it likely that real estate prices will rise again significantly in the medium and long term. According to them, higher prices are already possible in the second quarter of 2023.

Arguments for higher real estate prices

Economist Jochen Möbert gives five important reasons for positive development in his forecast for the German housing market in 2023. Although the European Central Bank (ECB) has not yet reached the end of its restrictive interest rate course, DB expects that an interest rate peak will already be reached this year. Experts are forecasting five- to ten-year mortgage interest rates to remain little changed at 3.6 percent by the end of the year, but this figure is being put into perspective by persistently high inflation rates. According to Deutsche Bank, a longer phase of negative real interest rates could therefore provide an incentive to invest.

In addition, real house prices have already fallen sharply due to the surge in inflation, and continued inflation could bring the role of real estate as an inflation hedge back to the fore. Moreover, rents are already rising again, even if the strict regulatory environment speaks against large rent increases. However, this will be offset by growth in short-term rentals, furnished rentals and a likely increasing proportion of index rentals.

Shortage of supply in many regions

According to Jochen Möbert, the fundamental shortage of supply is the main price driver on the German housing market. According to calculations, 59 out of 126 cities will have a higher demand than supply in 2023. Only a slow improvement is to be expected for the current decade, and there is hardly any relief to be expected, particularly in the most populous cities. These include cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Hanover, Heidelberg, Cologne, Leipzig, Stuttgart and Munich, which have experienced a severe shortage of supply over the entire decade. Like Frank Herres from Herre’s real estate from Trier explains, smaller cities are also affected by the shortage of supply.

Lower real estate prices due to higher interest rates?

As with all forecasts, DB’s assessment is also subject to reservations. The study warns that if inflation does not fall below the two percent monetary policy target in the foreseeable future, there is a risk of interest rates being tightened further. In this case, real estate prices could come under pressure again, but almost all investments would lose value. Möbert argues that investments in the German housing market could still perform relatively well in relation to other asset classes in this scenario.