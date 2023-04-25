Will Scholz’ economic miracle arise in the North Sea?

So Scholz and his colleagues from Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Ireland and Luxembourg as well as the head of the EU Commission board a ship together on Monday. A wobbly ladder leads them from the quay to the “Connector”, a red and white-washed monster, more than 150 meters long, 36 meters wide, on deck a crane rises the height of a power pole: one of the most modern underwater construction ships in the world – high-performance machines for the green economic miracle that the Federal Chancellor in particular is so fond of invoking.