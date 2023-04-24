Will Software AG be broken up now?

“Many start-ups with chic offices that have only been around for a few years have reservations about a 50-year-old traditional German company,” Brahmawar told WirtschaftsWoche at the time. At the end of February last year, the first takeover with the partner Silver Lake also worked: Software AG bought StreamSets, a data integration provider, for half a billion euros.

However, business in Darmstadt is by no means running smoothly. At the beginning of February, the company announced that it would cut 200 jobs – a good four percent of the workforce. Before that, tech companies in Silicon Valley in particular, such as Twitter, Meta and Microsoft, had cut jobs, and the German software AG competitor SAP had announced at the end of January that it would cut 3,000 jobs, a good 2.5 percent of the workforce.